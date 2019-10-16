The Absegami High School girls soccer team beat Holy Spirit 3-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Tuesday.
Rylee Getter, Maya Scannell and Gianna Hafner each scored in the second half for the Braves (8-5-1). Rebecca Silipena made four saves.
Morgan Kiel made 10 saves for the Spartans (9-5).
Atlantic Christian 2,
Kings Christian 0
Chloe Vogel and Eden Wilson each scored for the Cougars (9-2). Shelby Einweitcher made eight saves. Eden Wilson had an assist. Kylie Ryan made five saves for Kings.
From Wednesday
Deptford Township 4,
Cumberland Regional 0
Marlene Gonzalez scored twice to lead the Deptford over Cumberland Regional in a Tri-County Conference Liberty division game.
Reese Evans had three assists and scored once for the Spartans (6-11). Emily Owens scored once. Isabella Norman made one save.
Madison Alcorn scored the lone goal for the Colts (2-15).
Boys soccer
From Tuesday
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
(7) Southern Reg. 1,
(15) Manasquan 1
Manasquan (7-5-3) advanced to the semifinals on penalty kicks. Simon Cardenas scored off an assist from Chris Pierro. Joe Weinstein made six saves.
Kevin Kiernan scored for the Rams (11-2-3), who are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.
Other games
From Tuesday
Absegami 5,
Holy Spirit 1
Absegami improved to 6-7-1. No further information was available for the Braves.
Christian Kalinowski scored the lone goal for Spartans (4-9). Sean Kane had seven saves.
Pilgrim Academy 6,
Cumberland Christian 0
David Seary scored three goals and had an assist for the Pioneers (12-2). Geon Smallwood scored twice and an assist. Braeden Strand scored once. Charlie Baehner and Micah Remlein each had an assist. Eric Jelinski made three saves for the shutout.
Glassboro 7,
Wildwood 0
Jayden Tossie scored three goals for Glassboro (10-3-3). Zach Gorman, Connor Dillard, Justin Tongue and Aaron Harrison each scored once. Griffin Rogers made three saves.
The Warriors’ Seamus Fynes and Alessandro Sanzone made eight and five saves, respectively. Wildwood fell to (1-11-1).
Girls volleyball
From Tuesday
Middle Twp. 2,
Lower Cape May 0
The Panthers (1-10) earned their first win of the season with a 25-23, 25-19 victory over the Caper Tigers (5-11).
Joelle DuFault had 10 service points and four kills for Lower. Audra Sockriter had five service points, two digs and an ace. Carley McDonald had eight service points and four kills.
Hammonton 2,
Eastern Reg. 0
The Blue Devils (3-12) won 25-9, 25-16. Cayla Kalani had seven digs, six service points, two aces and a kill for Hammonton. Julia Sulzner had eight service points, three digs and an ace. Arwyn Russell had eight digs and two service points.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
The Rams (24-3) won 25-14, 25-11. Stephanie Soares had 13 assists and five service points for Southern. Gianna Schiattarella had nine kills, five service points and two digs. Adrianna Conforti had eight service points and five digs.
Girls tennis
From Tuesday
Barnegat 4
Pt. Pleasant Borough 1
At Barnegat
Singles— Madison Linton B d. Dayana Auquilla 6-1, 6-2; Lily Spagnola B d. Emma Melito 6-7, 7-5, 10-7; Sarah Caldes PP d. Jasmine Reid 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Ava Baker-Caitlin Anderson B d. Charlotte St. Martin-Julia Ferrara 6-1, 6-3; Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez B d. Mackenzie Smith-Jayden Thompson 6-2, 6-0.
Records— Barnegat 12-10; PPB 4-12.
