A preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.
Track and Field
The Woodbury Relays
9 a.m. Saturday at Woodbury High School
The 47th annual event serves as the unofficial South Jersey relay championships. Only track events count in the team scoring. Field events are individual competitions. Winners of each event receive prestigious Woodbury Relays watches that many athletes value more than medals. The Egg Harbor Township boys have won three straight Woodbury Group IV titles.
Baseball
Tom Heinkel Memorial Tournament
Saturday at Bishop Eustace
This event is named after the late Bishop Eustace standout. St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Bishop Eustace is No. 10.
10 a.m.
St. Augustine vs. Malvern Prep, PA.
Bishop Eustace vs. Episcopal Academy, PA.
1 p.m.
Consolation
Championship
