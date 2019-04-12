040219_gal_MVBB
Buy Now

Holy Spirit’s vs.Millville’s during high school baseball game at Millville High School Monday April 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

MICHAEL McGARRY

Staff Writer

MARQUEE MATCHUPSA preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.

Baseball

Buena Regional (3-0) at Holy Spirit (5-0)

4 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, while Buena is ranked No. 11. The winner takes over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division. Spirit features pitcher Alec Sachais, who is 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. Buena senior Yan Sauri is 4 for 9 with five runs scored and four stolen bases.

Boys Track and Field

The Bridgeton Relays

10 a.m. Saturday at Bridgeton

New Jersey’s oldest relay meet will be held for the 76th time. Teams will compete in two groups based on enrollment. Oakcrest is the defending small schools division champion, while Egg Harbor Township won the large schools division last year. Most Cape-Atlantic League schools are scheduled to compete Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments