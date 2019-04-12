MICHAEL McGARRY
Staff Writer
MARQUEE MATCHUPSA preview of this weekend’s top high school sports events.
Baseball
Buena Regional (3-0) at Holy Spirit (5-0)
4 p.m. Friday
Holy Spirit is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, while Buena is ranked No. 11. The winner takes over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League United Division. Spirit features pitcher Alec Sachais, who is 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. Buena senior Yan Sauri is 4 for 9 with five runs scored and four stolen bases.
Boys Track and Field
The Bridgeton Relays
10 a.m. Saturday at Bridgeton
New Jersey’s oldest relay meet will be held for the 76th time. Teams will compete in two groups based on enrollment. Oakcrest is the defending small schools division champion, while Egg Harbor Township won the large schools division last year. Most Cape-Atlantic League schools are scheduled to compete Saturday.
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.