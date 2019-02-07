Mainland Ocean City Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Mainland's Madi Hafetz, 13, and Camryn Dirkes, 32, battle for the ball with Ocean City's Tori Rolls, 10, and Molly Hoffman, 30, in the first quarter in Ocean City, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.

Girls Basketball

War vs. the Shore

Saturday at Mainland

Tickets cost $5

This showcase event matches teams from the Cape-Atlantic League against their counterparts from the Shore Conference.

Two games in particular standout. Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, meets No. 10 Toms River North, while ninth-ranked Ocean City faces No. 1 ranked Manchester Township. Games will be played in both of Mainland’s gyms.

The schedule:

East Gym

11:30 a.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Toms River North

1:15 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Toms River East

3 — Ocean City vs. Manchester Township

4:45 — Cedar Creek vs. Red Bank

West Gym

10 a.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Shore Regional

11:45 — ACIT vs. Raritan

1:30 p.m. — Middle Township vs. Southern Regional

3:15 — Absegami vs. Pinelands Regional

5 — Egg Harbor Township vs. Toms River South

Boys Basketball

Paul VI Winter Showcase

Saturday and Sunday at Paul VI in Haddon Township

Five Press-area teams will compete in this event – the final boys basketball showcase of the season.

The featured game is 5:30 p.m. Saturday when St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, meets third-ranked Haddonfield. What follows is the schedule for local teams at the event:

Saturday

5:30 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. Haddonfield

7 — Millville vs. Rancocas Valley

Sunday

1:30 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Paul VI

3 — Wildwood Catholic vs. Eastern

4:30 — St. Joseph vs. Delcastle Tech

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments