A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events.
Girls Basketball
War vs. the Shore
Saturday at Mainland
Tickets cost $5
This showcase event matches teams from the Cape-Atlantic League against their counterparts from the Shore Conference.
Two games in particular standout. Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, meets No. 10 Toms River North, while ninth-ranked Ocean City faces No. 1 ranked Manchester Township. Games will be played in both of Mainland’s gyms.
The schedule:
East Gym
11:30 a.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Toms River North
1:15 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Toms River East
3 — Ocean City vs. Manchester Township
4:45 — Cedar Creek vs. Red Bank
West Gym
10 a.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Shore Regional
11:45 — ACIT vs. Raritan
1:30 p.m. — Middle Township vs. Southern Regional
3:15 — Absegami vs. Pinelands Regional
5 — Egg Harbor Township vs. Toms River South
Boys Basketball
Paul VI Winter Showcase
Saturday and Sunday at Paul VI in Haddon Township
Five Press-area teams will compete in this event – the final boys basketball showcase of the season.
The featured game is 5:30 p.m. Saturday when St. Augustine, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, meets third-ranked Haddonfield. What follows is the schedule for local teams at the event:
Saturday
5:30 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. Haddonfield
7 — Millville vs. Rancocas Valley
Sunday
1:30 p.m. — Atlantic City vs. Paul VI
3 — Wildwood Catholic vs. Eastern
4:30 — St. Joseph vs. Delcastle Tech
