Katie Master and Hailey Bloom scored twice each in Atlantic City High School’s 6-3 win over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division field hockey game Friday.
Grace Discher and Megan Dougherty had a goal and an assist each for Atlantic City (6-5-1). Alex Siganos had an assist.
Dej’Mera Mosley scored twice for Bridgeton (0-11). Mikiya Mosley had a goal. Jada Edwards had an assist.
Kiara Fuega made 17 saves.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 0
Casey Murray led Mainland Regional with three goals.
Brooke Albuquerque had one. Julianna Medina had an assist. Michaela Brady made four saves.
Kayla Ospina had nine saves for Absegami.
Cedar Creek 1,
Oakcrest 0
Hannah McKensie scored for Cedar Creek (5-9).
Paige Mlynarczyk made 10 saves for Oakcrest (8-5).
Jackson Liberty 1,
Lacey Twp. 0
Jacqueline Cassidy scored for Jackson Liberty (3-7-1).
Haley Billhardt made two saves for Lacey Township (2-9-1).
Barnegat 1,
Brick Memorial 0
Shannon Schiverea scored for Barnegat (11-2-1).
Kate Porpora made 11 saves for Brick Memorial (2-7-4).
From Thursday
Triton Reg. 2,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Cami Swanson scored twice for Triton (4-8). Isabella Angelucci and Gia Teti each had an assist.
The Colts fell to 5-8-1. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.