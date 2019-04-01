The Master family is quite familiar with the pitching mound.
Margie Master, who graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1989, went on to pitch for Georgian Court University.
Her daughter Megan was a Viking until 2017. She played a year at Rider University, and now takes the mound for The University of the Sciences
Now, 17-year-old Katie Master is keeping the family’s pitching tradition alive as she enters her junior season at the same school her mother and sister attended.
The Ventnor native said she wanted to focus more on softball this year. Part of that involved not playing for the basketball team.
“Usually, I play (basketball) during my offseason,” Katie Master said. “So this offseason, I worked really hard with my travel team.”
Master, a 2018 Press Softball All-Star, struck out 70 batters in her sophomore season. She also finished with a .458 batting average and two home runs.
Her first love, however, is shortstop.
“I mainly became a pitcher because my mom (and sister were pitchers), and I just wanted to follow them in their footsteps,” Master said. “But I felt more love toward shortstop, so that’s why I play there more in travel (softball).”
Master added that Atlantic City’s lack of depth at the position was another reason for her to try out the mound.
Despite the team’s record last season, great things are possible when Atlantic City has reliable pitching.
In 2014, the Vikings finished 13-13.
The team won 11 of its last 14 games and made it to the South Jersey Group IV championship as the 16th seed behind the arm of Maddie Taggart.
Megan Master was on that team.
Atlantic City softball coach Anthony Nistico has been amazed by Katie Master’s ability to fill in gaps wherever she’s needed on the team.
“Today, we were just doing some batting practice and she just went over to play first base,” Nistico said. “And I jokingly said to her, ‘Katie, if I could clone you, I’d put you at every position.’”
“She can play any position on the field,” Nistico added.
She’s not the only junior looking to have a huge season. Vineland pitchers Nicole Ortega and Zoe Frisko give the Fighting Clan one of the strongest one-two punches in the Cape-Athletic League.
Ortega was 2018 Press Player of the Year, striking out 130 batters with a 15-3 pitching record. She also had two home runs. Frisko made the All-Star team with a 6-0 record and .440 batting average.
Head coach Kristin Kulik is excited to have them both for two more seasons.
“(Having Ortega and Frisko) is a very great feeling,” Kulik said. “To have both of those players be in a state championship game and go through the experience of last year’s postseason run. ... To have that experience on top of that talent is great for our program.”
Last season, Vineland won the South Jersey Group IV championship against Millville. With six returning players from that team, including the pitching duo, they hope to find themselves back in the mix.
The Fighting Clan open their season against Wildwood Catholic on Tuesday, while Atlantic City will take on Holy Spirit on Monday.
