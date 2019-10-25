Jordan Mayor won first singles for Ocean City High School girls tennis Friday in a 5-0 win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match at Atlantic City.
Mayor beat Juliette Loftus 6-2, 6-1.
Brynn Bowman won second singles against Madison Condurso 6-4, 6-3. Kate Carter won over Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-4.
Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell took first doubles against Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano 6-0, 6-1.
Cynthia Brown and Elizabeth Drain beat Serena Su and Ajra Jabin at second doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Emily Worster L d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0. Victoria Simonsen L d. Abigail Smith 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6. Delaney Brown L d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc 6-2, 6-4. Riley Sullivan and Sophia Levin L d. Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Lower 13-5, Middle 6-14.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Millville 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Madi Hafetz M d. Phoebe Baldasarre 3-6, 6-1, 10-3. Charlotte Walcoff M d. Karleigh McCafferty 7-4, 6-1.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-3, 6-0. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala M d. Rebecca Bishop and Emily Bishop 7-5, 6-1.
Records—Mainland 17-2.
From Thursday
Lower Cape May Reg. 4,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
At Our Lady of Mercy
Singles—Grace Hamburg O d. Emily Worster 7-5, 0-6. Viktoria Simonsen L d. Lia D’Orio 7-6, 7-5. Delaney Brown L d. Maris Horner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Jessica Haddad and Julie Andaloro 6-2, 6-4. Sophia Levin and Riley Sullivan L d. Annalise Visalli and Ava Valecce 6-2, 6-1.
Records—Lower 12-5, OLMA 8-8.
Millville 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Millville
Singles— Anna Azari M d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-1; Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Madison Condurso 6-2, 4-6, 10-6; Karleigh McCafferty M d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan M d. Kylie Kaukeano-Emily Monacello 6-0, 6-4; Serena Su-Ajra Jabin AC d. Nikki Mazurkiewicz-Elly Taylor 6-4, 6-0.
Records—Millville 17-7; Atlantic City 5-13.
Vineland 3,
Absegami 2
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A drew w/ Krishna Patel. Lily Fisher V d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V drew w/ Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano. Kyra Hall and Zeel Patel V d. Lilynn Custodio and Dhara Patel 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Vineland 12-9, Absegami 7-13.
