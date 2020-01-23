Katie McClintock helped win three to lead Mainland Regional High School girls swimming defeat Oakcrest 118-52 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference meet.
McClintock won the 200 freestyle race with Sophie Sherwood, Laci Denn and Julia Goodman for the Mustangs (12-0) in 2 minutes, 10.92 seconds.
She took the 100 butterfly in 1:05.96.
Kaitlyn Stollenwerk won the 200 individual medley for Oakcrest (4-3) in 2:45.11.
Girls swimming
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 118,
Oakcrest 52
At Mainland Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Katie McClintock, Sophie Sherwood, Laci Denn, Julia Goodman) 2:10.92; 200 Freestyle—Emma Barnhart M 2:29.64; 200 IM—Kaitlyn Stollenwerk O 2:45.11; 50 Freestyle—Laci Denn M 30.46; 100 Butterfly—Katie McClintock M 1:05.96; 100 Freestyle—Madeline Falk M 1:05.30; 500 Freestyle—Hannah Tran O 5:31.73; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Rileigh Booth, Alexandra Batty, Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock) 1:57.94; 100 Backstroke—Grace Gallagher M 1:10.26; 100 Breaststroke—Sadie Crispell O 1:25.56; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Rileigh Booth, Iva Palakarska, Madeline Falk, Monica Iordanov) 4:27.09.
Records—Mainland 12-0, Oakcrest 4-3.
Cape May Tech 101,
Moorestown Friends 63
At Cape May Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, Anthony Paluch) 1:55.05; 200 Freestyle—Steve Olson C 2:15.99; 200 IM—Peter Xia M 2:00.49; 50 Freestyle—Anthony Paluch C 25.42; 100 Butterfly—Santo Messina M 59.12; 100 Freestyle—Roman Voinea C 57.86; 500 Freestyle—Peter Xia M 5:36.34; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Justin Lee, Anthony Paluch, David Wurtz, Steve Olson)1:47.29; 100 Backstroke—Om Patil M 1:13.06; 100 Breaststroke—Justin Lee C 1:10.49; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Peter Xia, Jackson Fox, Turner Jobes, Santo Messina) 3:54.86.
Records—NA.
From Wednesday
Central 107,
Barnegat 61
At St. Francis Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Molly Westhoven, Avery Westhoven, Karleigh Stout, Linsey Eno) 2:08.44; 200 Freestyle—Kelsey Cirbett C 2:16.56; 200 IM—Avery Westhoven C 2:32.7; 50 Freestyle—Alexis Jackson B 28.17; 100 Butterfly—Linsey Eno C 1:16; 100 Freestyle—Ryanee McShaffrey C 1:02.61; 500 Freestyle—Danielle Peters C 6:32.89; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Karleigh Stout, Avery Westhoven, Ryanee McShaffrey, Kelsey Corbett) 1:52.97; 100 Backstroke—Karleigh Stout C 1:10.52; 100 Breaststroke—Emma Haug C 1:25.62; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Alexis Jackson, Paige Menegus, Erin Lustenberger, Sydney Dizon) 4:45.93.
Records—Central 9-1, Barnegat 4-6.
Bowling
From Wednesday
GIRLS
Seneca 4, OLMA 0 : S: Derien Hartline (154 game, 332 series); Meadow Karpiak (153 game, 409 series). OLMA: Brenna Derby (159 game, 159 series); Annmarie Zack (147 game, 423 series).
Record—Seneca 9-2, OLMA 1-9.
