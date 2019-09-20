The Lacey Township High School girls volleyball team defeated Central Regional 2-1 in a Shore Conference interdivisional match Friday.
Lacey won 26-24, 23-25, 28-26.
The Lions (3-5) were led by Lacey McKim with 19 assists, six service points, four digs and two aces.
Maggie Ann Hodges had 11 digs, seven kills, six service points and three aces. Kaitlyn Sabat had eight kills, eight service points, four aces, two digs and a block.
Central fell to 4-4.
Absegami 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Absegami beat Mainland Regional 25-17, 25-24.
Mainland was led by Bella Canesi with eight service points, six aces, four kills and three digs.
Cadence Fitzgerald had six service points, five assists and three digs.
Franky Pilli had four digs and three kills.
From Thursday
Triton REG. 2,
Hammonton 1
Triton (3-2) beat Hammonton (1-6) 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.Triton was led by Tory Kenuk with 11 digs, three assists and seven aces.
Taylor Thornton had five kills, two blocks, five digs, four aces, an assist and a service point. Natalie Klus had six kills, six digs, six assists and an ace.
Tiffany Paretti led Hammonton with a dig, nine assists, three service points and three aces.
Cayla Kalani had four kills, five digs, two service points and two aces. Arwyn Russel had a dig, three service points and three aces.
Girls tennis
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Buena Reg. 1
At Vineland
Singles—Annika Marks W d. Madison Johnson 7-6, (7-3), 6-0. Charlotte Squillace W d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-2, 6-0. Allie Fiore W d. Veronica Butler 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles—Amanda Bogel and Sophia Elliott W d. Gianna Leslie and Brooke Perez 6-4, 4-6, 12-10, (12-10). Shelby Fulmer and Gianna Leslie B d. Katie Black and Gianna Balestriere 4-6, 6-4, 10-5, (10-5).
Records—Wildwood Cath. 1-5, Buena 0-7.
Oakcrest 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Oakcrest
Singles—Charisse Tigrado C d. Saloni Garg 6-1, 6-0. Jenna Crawford C d. Sydney Groen 6-0, 6-1. Anshruta Chidananda O d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep O d. Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco 6-1, 6-2. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford O d. Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Oakcrest 8-4, C.C. 3-6.
Wildwood 4,
Glassboro 1
At Wildwood
Singles—Laila Rios W d. Alexsandra Ibarra 6-0, 6-0. Shayna Carter W d. Haley Taylor 6-0, 6-0. India McClendon W d. Kali Pierson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Kayla Williams and Mercedez Willis G d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-2, 6-0. Faith Hurst and Emeli Matias W d. McKenna McIlvaine and Hannah Polillo 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Wildwood 1-4-1, Glassboro 0-5.
Holy Spirit 4,
Lower Cape May Regional 1
At Lower Cape May Regional
Singles—Morgan Grimmie HS d. Emily Worster 6-2, 6-2; Lorena Saavedra HS d. Vika Simonsen 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale HS d. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham-Katie DeRitis HS d. Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5); Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin LCM d. Marlea Shannon-Cassidy Ross 6-1, 6-4.
Records—Holy Spirit 8-1; LCM 7-1.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Millville 1
At Millville
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Madi Hafetz 6-0, 6-3. Charlotte Walcoff M d. Karleigh McCafferty 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-2, 6-2. Anusha Yangala and Ella Post M d. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Records—Mainland 8-0, Millville 10-3.
