Yani McNeil took first singles for Pleasantville High School girls tennis Friday in a 4-1 win over Buena Regional during a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
Pleasantville (3-9) swept the singles competition.
McNeil defeated Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Tenaj Beaumont beat M'ya Jones 6-1, 6-0. Imane Wicks took third singles over Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Diana St. Martin and Keanni Dupont won first doubles against Gianna Scottin and Brooke Perez 6-4, 6-1.
Veronica Butler and Gianna Leslie won a point for Buena Regional (0-15) at second doubles over Ke'Najia Jamison and Ah'lajzlah Gainer 6-3, 6-3.
S.J. Group IV semifinals
(3) Lenape 4,
(7) Southern Reg. 1
At Lenape
Singles—Rhea Sethi L d. Ella Brown 6-1, 6-1. Ami Patel L d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-2, 6-3. Grace Huang L d. Charlie Purks 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Miranda Toner and Arti Singh 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. Amanda Geraci and Marisa Riley L d. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Lenape 10-3, Southern 11-4-1.
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
(3) Ranney 3,
(2) Holy Spirit 2
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Brooke Tackett R d. Morgan Grimmie 6-4, 6-3. Lorena Saavedra H d. Sandy Wilderotter 1-6, 7-5, 10-4. Sophia Pasquale H d. Lucia Zugel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Gabby Goldwert and Alexis Karlin R d. Emily Gresham and Katie Deritis 6-1, 6-0. Lucy Martin and Katie Perdon R d. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Ranney 12-1, Holy Spirit 15-2.
S.J. Group II semifinals
(2) Seneca 4,
(3) Oakcrest 1
At Seneca
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Ariana Brown 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. Rylee Morrison S d. Sydney Groen 6-4, 6-4. Kierstyn Fenimore S d. Anshruta Chidananda 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Abigail Lewis and Lara Narkiewiecz S d. Alexi Phommathep and Alexa Petrosh 6-3, 6-3. Ella Worrell and Jessica Witten S d. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford 6-1, 6-3.
Records—Seneca 12-4, Oakcrest 16-6.
S.J. Group III semifinals
Moorestown 5,
Ocean City 0
At Moorestown
Singles—Emma Regovich M d. Jordan Moyer 6-2, 6-2. Grace Leese M d. Brynn Bowman 6-1, 6-2. Paige O’Neil M d. Kate Carter 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Julia McBride and Julia Sullivan M d. Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes 6-2, 6-0. Lia Streibich and Maya Butani M d. Ashley Devlin and Ciera Howard 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Moorestown 19-4, Ocean City 12-3.
Other matches
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Pt. Pleasant Borough 1
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles—Emma Melto PPB d. Saige Pharo 6-1, 6-1; Britney Azzara PR d. PPB (name not available) 6-1, 6-1; Angie Papa PR d. PPB (name not available).
Doubles—Holly Meyer-Carli King PR d. PPB (names not available) 6-0, 6-2; Emily Kaszuba-Courtney Burns PR won by forfeit.
Records—PPB 5-11; Pinelands 6-11.
Barnegat 4,
Lacey Twp. 1
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Angel Dong 6-1, 6-1; Lily Spagnola B d. MaryCate McRae 6-4, 6-2; Paige Menegus B d. Isabella Grippaldi 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles—Alexa Trenholm-Sydney Farmer L d. Caitlin Anderson-Ava Baker 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez B d. Morgan McGinley-Allison Straub 6-3, 6-3.
Records—Lacey 10-4; Barnegat 11-10.
From Thursday
Holy Spirit 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
At Holy Spirit
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H d. Emily Worster 6-1, 6-0. Lorena Saavedra H d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H d. Delaney Brown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Katie DeRitis and Emily Gresham H d. Hope Sandhof and Abby Levin 6-2, 6-3. Riley Sullivan and Sophia Levin L d. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Holy Spirit 16-2, Lower 12-2.
