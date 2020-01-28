The Middle Township High School girls swimming team beat visiting Oakcrest 108-62 Monday to clinch the program’s second straight Cape-Atlantic League National Conference championship.
The Panthers improved to 7-2 overall at the meet at Cape May County Special Services Pool and finished their conference schedule at 6-0. Oakcrest fell to 5-4 overall and 5-1 conference.
Sophia Bosacco won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races for Middle, and Sophia Braun took the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Ishika Patel was first in the 100 butterfly. Bosacco, Braun and Patel each had two relay victories.
“It was so exciting,” said Middle coach Dede Bosacco, Sophia’s mother. “It was great to win it at home, with a lot of our fans there. Last year we won it at an away meet.
“Our freestyles were amazing. We went 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle, 1-2-3 in the 500 and 1-2-4 in the 100 freestyle. It was a competitive meet and our depth helped us.”
For the Falcons, Kaitlyn Stollenwerk won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, and added a relay win.
200 Medley Relay—MT (Sophia Bosacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2:02.45; 200 Freestyle—Bosacco MT 2:11.53; 200 IM—Kaitlyn Stollenwerk O 2:29.45; 50 Freestyle—Braun MT 25.44; 100 Butterfly—Patel MT 1:07.76; 100 Freestyle—Braun MT 59.21; 500 Freestyle—Bosacco MT 5:56.37; 200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Catherine Bostard, Patel, Bosacco, Braun) 1:48.32; 100 Backstroke—Stollenwerk O 1:07.57; 100 Breaststroke—Sadie Crispell O 1:16.07; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Stollenwerk, Jade McCoy, Tiffany Tran, Hannah Tran) 4:12.53.
Records—Middle 7-2.
Boys swimming
From Monday
Salesianum 86,
No. 3 St. Aug. Prep 84
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Tommy Janton, Alek Elder, J. Fitzpatrick, R. Kelly) 1:38.68; 200 Freestyle—Jack Levari SA 1:44.80; 200 IM—Elder S 1:55.40; 50 Freestyle—Wil Carpenter SA 21.57; 100 Butterfly—Janton S 51.87; 100 Freestyle—Elder S 48.07; 500 Freestyle— Shane Washart SA 4:46.23; 200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Chris Medolla, Dave DiLeonardo, Levari, Washart) 1:30.90; 100 Backstroke—Janton S 51.31; 100 Breaststroke— Joey Dickson S 1:03.34; 400 Freestyle Relay— SA (Ethan Kern, Edgar Valle, Levari, Washart) 3:18.81
Records—N/A.
No. 10 Southern ReG. 131,
Brick Memorial 39
At Southern (St. Francis Aquatic Center), yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Russell Hill, Austin Widmer, Jackson Hughes, Aidan McInerney) 1:49.89; 200 Freestyle—Thomas Vija BM 1:53.01; 200 IM—Hill S 2:19.02; 50 Freestyle—Hughes S 23.54; 100 Butterfly—Beck Jaffe S 1:00.87; 100 Freestyle—Hughes S 53.85; 500 Freestyle—Vija BM 5:10.37; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Jaffe, Hill, Greg Lee, Alexander Reck) 1:42.95; 100 Backstroke—Hill S 1:01.35; 100 Breaststroke—McInerney S 1:07.34; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Cole Nemes, Matt Adams, Jaffe, Kristian Werner) 3:45.51.
Records—Brick 1-6; Southern 11-0.
Middle Township 96,
Oakcrest 72
At Middle Township (Cape May County Special Services Pool), yards
200 Medley Relay—MT (Martynas Barnikas, Ethan Bossuyt, Brendon Bartha, Travis McCray) 1:56.52; 200 Freestyle—Eric Weeks O 2:10.77; 200 IM—Andrew Thompson O 2:14.78; 50 Freestyle—McCray MT 24.03; 100 Butterfly—Thompson O 59.20; 100 Freestyle—McCray MT 53.33; 500 Freestyle—Nate Ranger O 6:06.21; 200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Bartnikas, Riley Campbell, Bartha, McCray) 1:41.49; 100 Backstroke—Weeks O 1:05.89; 100 Breaststroke—Bossuyt MT 1:15.57; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Weeks, Ranger, Scott Morgan, Thompson) no time.
Records—Middle 8-3.
Girls bowling
From Monday
Hammonton 4, Clayton 0: H: Ashlynne Scardino (155, 448), Francesca Jacobs (148, 440), Samantha Immendorf (157, 376); C: Cameron Waligore (128, 353), Karen Contravo (101, 298).
Wrestling
Buena Reg. 46,
Holy Spirit 25
106—Ralph Carugno B by forfeit; 113—Gavin Paolone H p. Nate Johnson (2:50); 120—Sal Palmeri H by forfeit; 126—Andrew Johnson B t.f. Kevin Mason 17-1; 132—Austin Richert B p. Xavier Hernandez (1:14); 138—Allen Adkins B by forfeit; 145—Ken Sherman H m.d. Cael Aretz 19-7; 152—Danny DiGiovacchino B m.d. Kolin Driscoll 8-0; 160—Johnny Flammer H d. Anthony Delgado 8-4; 170—Nick Wiker B m.d. Robert McDevitt 14-5; 182—Luke Santiago B by forfeit; 195—Luke Maxwell B m.d. Nasir Regley 14-5; 220—Tony Thompson B t.f. Philip Doxteur 18-2 (5:48); 285—Kurt Driscoll H p. Ben Davis (:53).
Records—NA.
Match began at 106
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 51,
Jackson Liberty 27
106—Mason Heck LT p. JM (0:32); 113—Brady Carter LT p. JM (0:24); 120—Dorian Hall JM d. Vinny Fantasia LT 8-2; 126—Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. JM (3:25); 132—Colin Rolak LT p. JM (2:53); 138—Maximus Bandelt JM p. Kyler Lustig LT (3:36); 145— Jonathan Recio JM p. Matthew Cortese LT (3:25); 152—Michael Angelo Santiago p. JM (1:59); 160—Jake Klein JM p. Luciano Ferranti LT (3:46); 170—Jackson Brandt LT d. JM 6-1; 182—Chimdindu Molokwu JM p. Mark Aguire LT (2:38); 195—Mark Aguire LT p. JM (0:39); 220—Vincent Ceglie LT won by injury; 285—John Stevens LT p. JM (1:30).
Records— Lacey 13-4.
Match began at 220 pounds
Lakewood 39,
Barnegat 29
106—Dante Powell B p. L (1:48); 113— L p. Jorge Ramos B (3:33); 120— L p. Miguel Sendecki B (1:40); 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. L (1:50); 132—L p. Alizer Ruiz B (5:45); 138—Michael DiPianta B p. L (1:15); 145— Kevin Fazio B md. L 14-4; 152— James Circle B. md. L 16-3; 160—L d. Matthew Giarratano B 6-5; 170—L d. Mason Bayer B 2-1; 182—L d. Rashidi Alleyne 4-2; 195—L p. Luis Salto Villanueva (2:53); 220— L won by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B d. L 6-0.
Records—NA.
Match began at 126 pounds
