Marcus Pierce scored 23 points to lead the Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 46-44 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Monday night.
Middle Township junior Miles Sapp, who grabbed 13 rebounds, sank a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Matt Marino sank a key 3-pointer for the winning Panthers in overtime.
Dave Durham sank all six of his field goal attempts and led Lower with 14 points. Middle improved to 5-9, while Lower fell to 11-3.
Lower Cape May 11 11 10 8 4 - 44
Middle Township 11 10 6 13 6 – 46
LCM – Durham 14, Gault 2, Anguelov 10, More 10, Jackson 4, Lugo 2, Pierce 2
MT – Pierce 24, Sapp 10, Marino 5, Camacho 7, Baez 0
St. Augustine Prep 73, Holy Spirit 47
Point guard Jordan Kendricks sank three 3-pointers in the first half to propel the Hermits to the win.
St. Augustine forward Andrew Delaney scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior forward Charles Solomon scored 22 for the Hermits.
Jake LaMonaca led Spirit with 14.
St. Augustine (10-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Spirit dropped to 8-6.
St. Augustine 14 22 12 25 – 73
Holy Spirit 10 15 12 8 - 47
SA – A. Delaney 20, M. Delaney 4, Foreman 2, Horner 3, Kendricks 13, Leo 2, Solomon 22, Vanderslice 7
HS – Kalinowski 8, Gerena 8, LaMonaca 14, Georgio 4, Glenn 4, Cella 9
