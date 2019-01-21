Atlantic City at St. Augustine boys basketball
Buy Now

St. Augustine's Jordan Kendricks leaps above the Atlantic City defense to pass to teammate Charles Solomon (25). Tuesday, January 30

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Marcus Pierce scored 23 points to lead the Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 46-44 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Monday night.

Middle Township junior Miles Sapp, who grabbed 13 rebounds, sank a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Matt Marino sank a key 3-pointer for the winning Panthers in overtime.

Dave Durham sank all six of his field goal attempts and led Lower with 14 points. Middle improved to 5-9, while Lower fell to 11-3.

 

 

Lower Cape May 11 11 10 8 4 - 44

Middle Township 11 10 6 13 6 – 46

LCM – Durham 14, Gault 2, Anguelov 10, More 10, Jackson 4, Lugo 2, Pierce 2

MT – Pierce 24, Sapp 10, Marino 5, Camacho 7, Baez 0

 

St. Augustine Prep 73, Holy Spirit 47

Point guard Jordan Kendricks sank three 3-pointers in the first half to propel the Hermits to the win.

St. Augustine forward Andrew Delaney scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior forward Charles Solomon scored 22 for the Hermits.

Jake LaMonaca led Spirit with 14.

St. Augustine (10-2) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Spirit dropped to 8-6.

St. Augustine 14 22 12 25 – 73

Holy Spirit 10 15 12 8 - 47

SA – A. Delaney 20, M. Delaney 4, Foreman 2, Horner 3, Kendricks 13, Leo 2, Solomon 22, Vanderslice 7

HS – Kalinowski 8, Gerena 8, LaMonaca 14, Georgio 4, Glenn 4, Cella 9

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments