The Middle Township girls swimming team fell 103-63 to top-seeded Haddonfield in a South Jersey Group C championship rematch.
Middle, the second seed, finished the team season 8-3.
“(The girls) did an awesome job,” Panthers coach Dede Bosacco said. “It’s obviously an honor to be here and to swim in this meet. They’ve worked very hard to get here.
“We wanted to come back. We wanted to swim them again, and (Middle) had a better meet this year than they did last year, so every year (we’re) just expecting more.”
Last year, Haddonfield beat Middle 124.5-45.5 in the Group C final.
The Panthers will return several key swimmers next season, including sophomore Sophia Braun and junior Ishika Patel. Patel holds the team record in the 100 butterfly (1:05.10), and Braun has the 50 freestyle record of 24.60, which she set at the Cape-Atlantic League championships earlier in the season.
“They’re such a great group of hardworking kids, and every year someone steps up,” Bosacco said. “You’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I going to when these seniors leave?’ And there’s always someone that’ll step up and accept the challenge.”
200 MR— H (Sophia Rollo, Lily Derivaux, Carly Griffin, Ava Berzanski) 1:53.19
200 freestyle— Katherine Skelly H 2:00.82
200 IM— Rollo H 2:11.93
50 freestyle— Griffin H 25.85
100 butterfly— Sydney Mullin H 1:03.13
100 freestyle— Derivaux H 55.15
500 freestyle— Skelly H 5:24.28
200 FR— H (Mullin, Molly McDonnell, Alexandra Brown, Skelly) 1:45.45
100 backstroke— Lucy Rowe M 1:15.75
100 breaststroke— Derivaux H 1:10.21
400 FR— H (Brown, Audrey Seiger, Sarah Bent, Abby Mackey) 4:14.23.
