The Middle Township High School football players tell coach Frank Riggitano they want to make the playoffs.
He tells them they have a playoff game Friday night.
Middle (2-0) hosts Buena Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. in a critical early-season West Football League United Division game that will impact both teams' playoffs hopes. Middle last made the playoffs in 2016.
"It's a hump game for us," Riggitano said. "If we want to be recognized as a team that can compete and be at a playoff level then we have to win a game like this."
Middle opened the season with solid wins over Cumberland Regional (35-8) and Wildwood (41-0). But Buena will be one of the toughest teams the Panthers face all season. The Chiefs reached the South Jersey Group I semifinals last season.
"We took care of business and now we have a very, very tough opponent," Riggitano said.
The Panthers haven't started 3-0 in at least 15 years. Football in the southern part of Cape May County can be a struggle. Players often have to juggle offseason training with working lucrative jobs on the region's boardwalks, beaches and seasonal restaurants.
"It's hard to get the kids to stop working," Riggitano said. "When a kid can make $400 to $500 (a week) busing tables in certain establishments, it's hard to get them to come out for football."
Riggitano made a change to prepare for this season. The team practiced and lifted weights in the morning instead of holding sessions in the early evening.
The move allowed the players to work a full day and relax at night. Riggitano said the Panthers seem fresher this season. Junior linebacker and offensive lineman Mathew Gariano had a typical day for many of his teammates this summer. He was at practice at 5:45 a.m. and then worked from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. as an Avalon lifeguard.
"It was nice to have the night free to relax," he said.
Middle features some talented but inexperienced players mixed in with a core of veterans.
"Coming into the season we knew we're a young team with a bunch of kids who never really had any varsity action," senior running back and linebacker Karl Giulian said. "But everybody has really fallen into what the coaches are saying. We're all believing and doing what we're supposed to be doing."
Karl and his sophomore brother, David, lead a Middle defense that has allowed just one touchdown this season. David, a linebacker, has made 11 tackles, while Karl has nine tackles, four of them for a loss.
"We have a bunch of guys who like to hit and play football," Gariano said. "We're flying around and getting to the football."
On offense, junior quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has completed 16 of 23 passes and also ran for three touchdowns. Cardaci was slowed by injuries his first two seasons.
"We took him out to one of our summer practices where we install stuff and had him throw the football, and we were like 'Oh my goodness,'" Riggitano said.
Middle's undefeated start has created a buzz in the schools. The players hear congratulations and words of encouragement from teachers and classmates as they walk the halls the Monday after wins.
The Panthers are also known for having one of the region's most energetic student sections.
"It makes a difference," Karl Giulian said. "We have a whole bunch of students in the stands looking down on us expecting us to win and do our jobs. It's great after we get a touchdown or a turnover or make a big play, and we look up there, and they're all going crazy."
Middle hasn't beaten Buena since a 27-7 victory in 2012. The Chiefs lost their season opener to S.J. Group I contender Gateway Regional 35-0 but bounced back with a 42-7 victory Haddon Township last Saturday. Byron Spellman and Samir Garrison combined to score five touchdowns against Haddon Township, and Garrison, a freshman, rushed for 221 yards.
"We think we have a plan that will keep us competitive in the game," Riggitano said. "There's an atmosphere around here that something good is going on. We'll see what happens."
Middle Township High School football practice
