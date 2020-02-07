Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Past Middle Township High School standout athletes LaMarr Greer and Tara Davies Saltzburg had their school jersey numbers retired in a ceremony held prior to the Middle Township Pleasantville boys basketball game. Greer led the Panthers to back to back state basketball titles inj 1993 and 1994 and Davies Stalzburg is still the all time girls socring leader with 104 career goals.
LaMarr Greer and Middle coach Tom Feraco, unveil his retired jersey. Feraco was the Middle coach during the championship runs. Past Middle Township High School standout athletes LaMarr Greer and Tara Davies Saltzburg had their school jersey numbers retired in a ceremony held prior to the Middle Township Pleasantville boys basketball game. Greer led the Panthers to back to back state basketball titles inj 1993 and 1994 and Davies Stalzburg is still the all time girls socring leader with 104 career goals.
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
Dale Gerhard
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — LaMarr Greer dominated the local high school basketball scene more than 25 years ago, creating an unforgettable legacy.
His standout career was etched into history Friday night.
The Middle Township boys basketball program retired Greer’s jersey No. 44 before its game against Cape-Atlantic League United Division rival Pleasantville. The Middle girls soccer program also retired 2006 graduate Tara Davies-Saltzburg’s jersey No. 12.
Greer, who graduated from Middle Township in 1994, is considered one of the best boys basketball players in Cape-Atlantic League history.
The ceremony was emotional for the 43-year-old Cape May Court House resident.
“For me, it’s a program night,” said Greer, who is an assistant coach on the Panthers’ boys basketball team. “It’s not just about me, it’s about the program. It’s (for) all these people that were behind me and pushing me. I really appreciated that.”
Greer and Davies-Saltzburg were celebrated before tipoff with a highlight reel of each, including a clip of Greer dunking over future NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett at a Beachball Classic game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
They both unveiled their banners to be hung in Middle’s gymnasium and delivered heartfelt speeches.
“I’m really thankful,” Greer said. “It’s bigger than me. It’s a night to celebrate the program. I might be the name, but without the program there would be no LaMarr Greer.”
Davies-Saltzburg, who scored a program-leading 104 career goals, is the first soccer player and second female athlete in school history to have her jersey retired.
John Roberson (No.27, football), Ricky Harmon of Middle (No. 53), Jen Snyder-Legler (No. 20, girls basketball), John Leahy (No.30, basketball) and Stephano Anderson (No. 23, boys basketball) are the other Middle athletes whose jersey numbers the Panthers have retired.
“It’s an amazing honor,” said Davies-Saltzburg, 32, of Altoona, Pennsylvania. “In my first five minutes here, I felt like it was the best homecoming ever. There is so much love in this community.”
Greer competed in the 1994 McDonald’s All-American game, an elite honor. Only two other Press-area boys — Bobby Martin of Atlantic City (1987) and Harmon (1977) — have been selected for the contest.
Mainland Regional senior standout Kylee Watson recently became the first Press-area girl to be selected for the annual game, which will be played April 1 in Houston.
“LaMarr, back in the day, had triple-doubles most games,” said Middle coach Tom Feraco, who coached Greer in high school. “But that wasn’t a stat they kept.
“He cared more about being the hardest worker every day in practice, and he cares more about assists. That tells you a lot about his personality.”
Greer led the Panthers to the 1993 and 1994 state Group II titles.
Greer scored 2,637 career points — the most of any CAL boys player — and averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as a senior.
The 6-foot-5 guard also helped the Panthers advance to the 1993 Tournament of Champions final.
“It’s special for me to see,” said Fecaro, who coached Middle from 1981-2006 and returned to the position this season. “I thought his number would be retired years ago. Give our athletic director, Sharon Rementer, a lot of credit for making this happen.”
Greer spent his first two high school years at Overbrook in Camden County. He transferred to Middle Township for his junior and senior seasons.
After graduating from Middle, Greer played at NCAA Division I Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He began to play professionally in Europe in 2000.
Greer also competed in Italy, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Germany. He played in the USBL for the Atlantic City Seagulls from 1998-99.
Greer was inducted into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“I’ve been honored before,” Greer said. “But this is home. It touches you a little bit more. To be honored at home, it means more. It’s emotional.”
Greer’s family roots in Cape May Court House. His grandmother, Estelle, lived there, and his mother, Althea, graduated from Middle Township.
Greer met his wife, Corann, in high school. They have four children — LaMarr Jr., 25; Trai, 22, Corey, 20, and Sydney, 15.
His family was in attendance Friday.
“He is a family fan.” Feraco said. “More than a basketball player, he is a better son, husband or father.”
Davies-Saltzburg played soccer at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to back-to-back Big 10 championships as a junior and senior.
She moved to Altoona with her husband, Mark, who had played basketball at Middle. They have a 4-year-old son, Trey.
Davies-Saltzburg said this was her first time back at Middle since she graduated.
Her father, Butch Davies, from Cape May Court House, and brothers Ryan and Sean, who both played soccer for the Panthers, supported her Friday.
“I’m extremely honored to receive this award,” she said. “I’ve gotten a ton of love from friends and family. Thank you so much to this community.”
