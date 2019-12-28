The Middle Township High School wrestling team competed at the Palmyra Holiday Tournament on Saturday in Burlington County.
Alick Killian won the 132-pound title with a 4-1 decision over Maple Shade's Lincoln Orsnby. His day included first-period pins in the first and second rounds.
Michael Adelizzi advanced to the 152 final with a pair of pins. He dropped a 5-2 decision to Pemberton's Jacob Meade in the final.
David Giulian advanced to the 182 final with a pair of pins. He was pinned in the second period by Raheem Jones of North (North Carolina) in the final.
Matthew Sgrignioli (113), Adrien Laboy (120), Aaron Kern (160), Jayden Matthers (170) and Dom Galati (285) all placed fourth.
The Panthers next compete Tuesday at the West Orange Tournament.
Girls indoor track
Spirit's Bannan second in S.J. girls shot put
Holy Spirit High School's Julia Bannan finished second in the girls shot put in the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Meet 2 on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River. Bannan had a personal-best throw of 32 feet, five inches.
Also for the Spartans, Morgan Kile placed fourth in the girls shot put with a personal-best 30-7 1/4.
Ice hockey
From Friday
Winding River Holiday Tournament
at Toms River
Southern Reg. 2,
Wall 0
Andrew Irwin and Jeffrey Leonard scored for Southern (5-1). Zachary Minafo and Matthew Leonard each had an assist. Trey Mattern faced 26 shots and finished with 26 saves.
Myles McGovern made 25 saves and 27 shots against for Wall (1-6-2).
Wall; 0 0 0—0
Southern; 1 1 0—2
