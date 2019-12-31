Middle Township High School wrestlers Alick Killian and Dave Giulian each won individual titles Tuesday at the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament Championship at West Orange High School.
Killian, who earned a first-round bye, won three straight decisions to win the 132-pound title, including a 5-0 win in the final bout.
Giulian, who also received a first-round bye, pinned two straight opponents in under 20 seconds in his opening two bouts. The sophomore won the 182-pound crown with a 9-5 decision in his final bout.
Mike Adelizzi (152) placed second. Matt Gariano (145) and Jayden Matthews (170) each finished fourth
Killian improved to 13-0. The sophomore also won the individual titles at the Palmyra Holiday Tournament and the George Maier Tournament.
Giulian, who improved to 12-1, also won a title at the recent George Maier Tournament.
