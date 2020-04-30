Middle Township High School senior Karl Giulian has always been one of the busiest athletes in the area.
He has been a three-sport athlete all four years for the Panthers, and only the recent shutdown of spring sports has kept him from playing all 12 high school seasons.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Giulian was an outstanding linebacker and running back during the football season. He was a two-time District 32 finalist and a three-time Region 8 qualifier in wrestling. After playing baseball as a freshman, Giulian has competed for the track and field team in the spring.
"Football and wrestling are my two main sports," said Giulian, an 18-year-old Stone Harbor resident. "I do track to stay active. I just step into events but mostly do the pole vault and javelin. I played baseball until high school, but I didn't like it too much. There was too much standing around.
"If you play three sports, it's tough if there's one you don't enjoy. But I enjoyed them all."
Giulian will play football in the fall at NCAA Division III Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland. He'll major in business administration.
As an inside linebacker, he had 70 tackles for Middle, which went 5-5 this past fall. He also had four sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
Football coach Frank Riggitano called Giulian one his best defensive players of the season, if not the best.
Offensively, Giulian scored five touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions on runs. He rushed for 503 yards on 105 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and caught seven passes for 102 yards.
In four years, Giulian had 1,911 yards in total offense and scored 156 points (including 25 TDs). He had 231 career tackles.
"I'm not sure what positions I'll be playing at Stevenson, but I like being a defensive player, because I like hitting people and getting turnovers," Giulian said. "Defense wins games. A big hit or a turnover sets the tone for the whole game."
In wrestling, Giulian finished his career with 104 victories. This winter he went 29-10.
Wrestling coach Matt Wolf is also an assistant coach in football and boys track.
"Practices were a lot harder than the matches," Giulian said. "But those six minutes are the longest of your life. I have to give a lot of credit to Gary Nagle. He was a senior when I was a sophomore, and he's at Ursinus (College) now. He wrestled me every day in practice and took me down a lot. I took him down just once. But getting beat in practice helped me win on match night. I improved a lot that year."
This winter, Giulian practiced with younger brother David, who's also a member of the team.
"Dave is 20 pounds bigger than me," Giulian said. "It's intense but fun. He's also a three-sport athlete (the same three as Karl).
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone's routine, and Giulian's too.
"I do two classes online, English and public speaking," he said. "Stevenson sends out a team workout routine online every day, and I also do runs and pullups."
In a recent phone interview, Giulian talked about choosing Stevenson, his family, and some sports memories.
On why he picked Stevenson
I was interested in Catholic University, Stevenson and William Paterson. Stevenson was the school that academically was the best fit for me. It helped that when they talked to me, they wanted me to be there.
The campus was really nice. The north and south campus are connected by a bridge. It's kind of a smaller school. Owings Mills is 3½ hours from here. It's not the same as Stone Harbor, but it has a small-town feel, which I like.
On senior teammates Matt Marino and Miles Sapp going to Stevenson too
It'll be really cool having everybody there.
On his family
My dad is actually Karl Giulian Jr., and I'm Karl III. My mother (Amy Giulian) is a history teacher at Middle, but I wasn't in her class. Dave is 16, and my older brother Rob (a former Middle tennis player and swimmer) is 20. My older sister, Cate Giulian, is 19.
On what to do with his extra time
Outside of sports and lifting I do skateboarding, and I go fishing, usually alone. I help out at a furniture store, which is closed right now. Dave and I set up a basketball net that we bought, and we got it as close to 10 feet as we could. We also set up a pullup bar. That's good for wrestling.
On the annual Anchor Bowl football game with Lower Cape May Regional
I always looked forward to the game (on Thanksgiving). We won three out of four and lost my sophomore year. My junior year we played them at home (in Cape May Court House), and there had been a lot of trash talking. I scored three touchdowns, and we won (44-14). Carson Haas was a first-year senior for us and had two strip-sacks and two touchdowns.
On getting his 100th career wrestling win
That was my goal from my freshman year. Nobody sees how much work it takes, and it's awesome to get it. It was a week before districts. I had the home crowd behind me, and it was in the first period.
