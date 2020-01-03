Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Middle Township High School girls basketball team celebrates with coach John Leahy after he earned his 300th career victory Friday at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit. Leahy’s career record is 300-126 following the Panthers’ 38-28 win over Atlantic City.
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 middle drives to the basket against Middle Township Sophia Terenik #35,left Kira Sides #2, middle and Madison Barber #11, right during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Alex Fader #11, middle drives to the basket against Middle Township Kate Herlihy #12, left and Sophia Terenik #35, right during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 attempts a shot against Middle Township Kate Herlihy #12, during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s Sanai Garrison-Macon drives to the basket while Middle Township defenders, including Sophia Terenik (35) and Kira Sides (2), converge on her during their Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit in Absecon on Friday.
The Middle Township High School girls basketball team celebrates with coach John Leahy after he earned his 300th career victory Friday at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit. Leahy’s career record is 300-126 following the Panthers’ 38-28 win over Atlantic City.
Atlantic City’s Naysha Suarez-Rivera attempts a shot over Middle Township’s Kira Sides during Friday night’s game. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 middle drives to the basket against Middle Township Sophia Terenik #35,left Kira Sides #2, middle and Madison Barber #11, right during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City's Alex Fader #11, middle drives to the basket against Middle Township Kate Herlihy #12, left and Sophia Terenik #35, right during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City's Madison Brestle #1 attempts a shot against Middle Township Kate Herlihy #12, during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City’s Sanai Garrison-Macon drives to the basket while Middle Township defenders, including Sophia Terenik (35) and Kira Sides (2), converge on her during their Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit in Absecon on Friday.
ABSECON — Middle Township High School girls basketball coach John Leahy reached a major milestone in his already successful career Friday night.
But the 16th-year head coach was just happy his team walked away with the win.
Kira Sides scored a game-high 13 points and had 21 rebounds to lead Middle Township to a 38-28 victory over Atlantic City on the opening night of the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School.
It was Leahy's 300th career victory at Middle. He is now 300-126.
The Panthers, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-1. The Vikings, ranked 11th, fell to 4-1.
Leahy attributed his career milestone to his coaching staff and players.
“I’m too old to worry about that stuff,” Leahy joked.
“The 300th is nice. It just means that I coached a lot of great kids. I have a tremendous support staff in my assistant coaches and family. It’s a nice accomplishment, but is not about me. It’s about building our program. It’s about building a program that everyone is proud of.”
Sides scored 11 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. The Panthers built a 10-2 lead in the opening three minutes.
The Panthers went on a 9-0 run in the final minutes of the first half. Middle’s defense only allowed four points in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into halftime.
Sides, a senior from Cape May Court House, said the team wanted to win for Leahy.
“We lost to Atlantic City last year because we weren’t strong with the ball, and we blew a 12-point lead,” Sides said. “We pulled together, and everyone knew we had to be strong this time. Coach (Leahy) said if we want to win we have to play hard and pick it up right now.”
Under Leahy, Middle has appeared in a sectional championship game seven times and captured the South Jersey Group II title in 2012. Middle also has reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game four times under his leadership and won the title in 2012 and 2014.
Last season, Middle finished 24-6 after a 4-4 start and went undefeated in the United Division.
“We wanted to get his 300th as soon as possible,” said Sides, who also had two assists Friday.
Panthers junior Kate Herlihy scored 11 points, had six rebounds and five assists. Aubrey Hunter had six points and two rebounds.
“We are looking at power points and want to get home court for the playoffs,” Sides said. “So we want to beat everyone.”
For Atlantic City, Ciani Redd-Howard scored a team-leading seven points and had six rebounds. Sanai Garrison-Macon had six points, six rebounds and three assists. Cornysha Davis has four points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings outscored the Panthers 15-11 in the second half.
“I’m good friends with (Atlantic City) coach Jason (Lantz), and he does a good job,” Leahy said. “We knew we were going to have to work hard. We knew we were going to have to work hard. It wasn’t pretty, but we got the win.”
Leahy said the teams need to improve it free-throw shooting, going 12 for 23 from the line. Middle shot .308% from the field.
“The second half, we knew (A.C.) was going to pick it up,” Leahy said. “I thought we handled it pretty well. We can always get better.
“There were a lot of things to work on, and and moving forward, we are going to continue to improve.”
The Seagull Classic continues Saturday and ends Sunday.
AC — Redd-Howard 7, Brestle 4, Davis 4, Fader 3, Garrison-Macon 6, Cherry-Montague 2, Lemons 2.
3-pointers — Sides (2) MT; Garrison-Macon AC
Records — Middle 4-1; Atlantic City 4-1
