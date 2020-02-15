VOORHEES TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening.
And Kate Herlihy and Kira Sides were major contributors in that win.
Herlihy scored a game-high 22 points to lead Middle to a 54-24 victory over Gloucester Catholic in the 11th annual South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase game at Eastern Regional High School.
Sides finished with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Herlihy made two 3-pointers and was 4 for 8 from the free throw line.
The Panthers, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 18-4. The Rams fell to 11-9.
“I think the scoring was nice, we won by a lot,” said Herlihy, 17, of Dennis Township. “But I think our defense had a lot to do with us winning. We played solid defense.”
Aubrey Hunter, one of the many senior leaders, scored five points. The 17-year-old from Dennis Township was on the team last winter that lost in the South Jersey Group II finals.
Hunter, who was one of the main contributors on defense Saturday, wants a different ending to her senior season.
“We knew they (Catholic) were extremely good,” Hunter said. “We just knew we had to come out here and make a statement and continue our win streak. Going into playoffs, we knew we had to play well so that we would be ready.
“We came out and executed very well and jelled as a team.”
Middle led 24-18 at halftime. But the Panthers defense held the Rams to just two points in the third quarter.
The Panthers scored 30 second-half points.
“It really makes a big statement we beat a good team,” said Herlihy, the only non-senior starter for the Panthers. “Even though we beat them by a lot, they are still a good team. It just shows everybody who we are.”
Middle coach John Leahy was pleased to defeat Gloucester Catholic, which is a successful program in South Jersey.
Leahy said Saturday was one of the best games his teams played this season. The 16th-year coach said the Panthers have been practicing very well, which has translated into games.
Sophia Terenik, Jada Elston and Lynaisa Harris each scored two points for the Panthers.
“Gloucester Catholic has been one of the gold-standard programs in South Jersey,” Leahy said. “Any time you play them and any time you beat them, you feel really good about it.
“But for us to play the way we did, I was really, really happy with our effort and our attitude.”
Middle;14 10 13 17— 54
Gloucester;9 9 2 9— 24
MT—Herlihy 22, Sides 21, Hunter 5, Terenik 2, Elston 2 Harris 2
GC— Carney 10, Marrell 2, Cordery 3, Nugent 3, Barerra 4, Eggers 2.
3-pointers—Sides (3), Hunter (2) MT; Cordery, Nugent GC.
Records—MT 18-4; GC 11-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.