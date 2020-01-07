Middle Township High School wrestling coach Matt Wolf describes sophomore Alick Killian as a quiet and humble person.

But Killian has been making a lot of noise on the mat this season.

Killian won the 132-pound individual titles at the George Maier Tournament on Dec. 21, the Palmyra Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament on Dec. 31.

Killian, who is undefeated (13-0) this winter, went 23-15 as a freshman. He did not medal in any tournaments last season.

But the desire to earn that first career medal became his motivation entering this season.

“I just want to go out there and execute my moves that my coaches have been teaching me,” said Killian, 16, of Middle Township. “I just want to keep working on my techniques and stay aggressive.”

Killian never missed an offseason workout and trained extra hard for this season, Wolf said. The coach added that the program had “high hopes” for Killian since the start of his freshman season.

And Killian is surpassing those expectations.

“Alick is not putting a lot of pressure on himself and is really enjoying it, and that shows on the mat,” Wolf said. “He is only going to continue to get better. I am excited to see what he can do at the end of the season.”

Last season, Middle finished 18-3, the best team performance in program history. Along with Killian, the Panthers feature Dave Giulian (182) and Evan Dugan (126).

Giulian, who went 26-6 and finished third in District 31, also won individual titles at the George Maier Tournament and the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament.

Dugan, who finished 24-1 last winter, is Killian’s cousin. All three wrestlers are sophomores.

But Killian, whom Wolf said is the epitome of what what a wrestler should be, is one of the main leaders on the team.

“He is a great example to the others on the team,” Wolf said. “He is definitely a coach’s wrestler. He came out this year and ... is a lot stronger. He looks really good right now.”

Killian takes leadership seriously.

“I definitely try to be a good person for my teammates for them to look up to,” Killian said. “I do well in school, and if anyone needs help, I want to help them.”

Wolf and Killian both anticipate continued success as the season unfolds. But Killian, who set an offseason goal to place at districts and qualify for regionals, said he needs to remain focused for that to happen.

“I just have to keep working hard,” Killian said. “I have really good teammates and coaches. I should keep improving.”

Wolf said Killian constantly watches his matches, even on bus rides home after a match, and always looks for ways to improve.

“He is a great and very likable kid,” Wolf said. “(His) success could not be more deserving.”

