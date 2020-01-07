Middle Township High School wrestling coach Matt Wolf describes sophomore Alick Killian as a quiet and humble person.
But Killian has been making a lot of noise on the mat this season.
Killian won the 132-pound individual titles at the George Maier Tournament on Dec. 21, the Palmyra Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament on Dec. 31.
Killian, who is undefeated (13-0) this winter, went 23-15 as a freshman. He did not medal in any tournaments last season.
But the desire to earn that first career medal became his motivation entering this season.
“I just want to go out there and execute my moves that my coaches have been teaching me,” said Killian, 16, of Middle Township. “I just want to keep working on my techniques and stay aggressive.”
Killian never missed an offseason workout and trained extra hard for this season, Wolf said. The coach added that the program had “high hopes” for Killian since the start of his freshman season.
And Killian is surpassing those expectations.
“Alick is not putting a lot of pressure on himself and is really enjoying it, and that shows on the mat,” Wolf said. “He is only going to continue to get better. I am excited to see what he can do at the end of the season.”
Last season, Middle finished 18-3, the best team performance in program history. Along with Killian, the Panthers feature Dave Giulian (182) and Evan Dugan (126).
Giulian, who went 26-6 and finished third in District 31, also won individual titles at the George Maier Tournament and the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament.
Dugan, who finished 24-1 last winter, is Killian’s cousin. All three wrestlers are sophomores.
But Killian, whom Wolf said is the epitome of what what a wrestler should be, is one of the main leaders on the team.
“He is a great example to the others on the team,” Wolf said. “He is definitely a coach’s wrestler. He came out this year and ... is a lot stronger. He looks really good right now.”
Killian takes leadership seriously.
“I definitely try to be a good person for my teammates for them to look up to,” Killian said. “I do well in school, and if anyone needs help, I want to help them.”
Wolf and Killian both anticipate continued success as the season unfolds. But Killian, who set an offseason goal to place at districts and qualify for regionals, said he needs to remain focused for that to happen.
“I just have to keep working hard,” Killian said. “I have really good teammates and coaches. I should keep improving.”
Wolf said Killian constantly watches his matches, even on bus rides home after a match, and always looks for ways to improve.
“He is a great and very likable kid,” Wolf said. “(His) success could not be more deserving.”
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$50,000
Won Dec. 6 on African Diamond
$55,750
Won on Dec 8 on Lightning Cash
$54,315.72
Won on Dec. 13 on fu Lai-Cal-Lai 5 Sea Legends
$79,206.25
Won on Dec. 26 on MAGIC PEARL LIGHTNING LINK
$154,693.40
Won on Dec. 31 on Diamond Eternity.
Caesars Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on Dec. 6 on Quick Hit.
$88,000
Won on Dec. 7 on Top Dollar
$66,000
Won on Dec. 7 on Double Top Dollar
$64,000
Won on Dec. 8 on Double Diamond
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino
$63,875.80
Won on Dec. 1 on fast cash
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$59,142.68
Won on Dec. 6 on lightning link
$95,105.21
Won on Dec. 15 on triple play poker
$57833.13
Won on Dec. 18 on las vegas
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$54,938.45
Won on Dec. 4 on Lightning Cash
$64,833.79
Won on Dec. 13 on Lightning Cash
Ocean Casino Resort
$57,461.22
Won on Dec. 4 on lightening cash
$50,720.24
Won on Dec. 4 on lightening link
$80,000
Won on Dec. 24 on WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$64,000
Won on Dec. 14 on top Dollar
$56,000
Won on Dec. 19 on Double Top Dollar
Tropicana Atlantic City
$100,000
Won on Dec. 6 on game king dbl dbl bonus
$50,000
Won on Dec. 7 on double diamond strike
$61,429.03
Won on Dec. 13 on Lightening Cash
$54,000
Won on Dec. 16 on triple double diamond
Online betting
$62,000
Won on Dec. 1 at www.mohegansuncasino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at us.888casino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at caesarscasino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at caesarscasino.com
$50,015
Won on Dec. 5 on borgatacasino.com
$50,192.50
won on Dec. 8 on virgincasino.com
$243,935.26
Won on Dec. 9 on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$200,015
Won on Dec. 10 on borgatacasino.com
$200,015
Won on Dec. 10 on borgatacasino.com
$50,000
Won on Dec. 14 on goldennugget.com
$85,100
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennugget.com
$59,300
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$50,000
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$103,496.76
Won on Dec. 16 on hardrockcasino.com
$200,000
Won on Dec. 16 on borgatacasino.com
$60,750
Won on Dec. 16 on borgatacasino.com
$63,700
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$55,100
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$54,800
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$50,462
Won on Dec. 19 on tropicanacasino.com
$62,500
Won on Dec. 19 on playsugarhouse.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.