Sofia Jurusz led the Middle Township High School girls cross country to win their first ever South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open Division I meet Saturday.
Jurusz finished fourth with a 20 minute, 44 second race at host Delsea Regional High School.
Samantha Marks ran a 21:30 for Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
Mainland Regional girls won Division II. Madeline Corbett placed 10th with a 20:33.
Jeremy Haas led Buena Regional boys with a seventh place finish in the Division I race in 17:02.
Mike Liberty ran a 16:11 for Oakcrest, finishing second in the Division II race.
Linden Wineland was the top finisher for Mainland Regional at ninth in Division II with a time of 16:39.
