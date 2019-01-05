By Michael McGarry
ABSECON – The Middle Township High School came a few minutes from an upset Saturday night.
Eastern rallied in the fourth quarter and beat the Panthers 61-57 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit. Eastern (8-1) is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Eastern guard Noah Klinewski sank four foul shots in the final 30 seconds to give the Vikings the lead. Klinewski finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Marcus Pierce sank 7 of 12 shots and led Middle with 21 points. Matt Marino made 3 of 6 3-pointers to score 11 points for Middle (2-6).
Eastern 13 12 16 20 – 61
Middle 15 14 18 10 – 57
ET – Heck 8, Klinewski 21, Lynch 7, Ems 12, Winsett 11, Johnson-Arline 2
MT – Sgrignioli 11, Pierce 21, Harris 3, Sapp 6, Holton 5, Marino 11
--30--
