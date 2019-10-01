Mike Balestriere had the lone goal in the 1-0 St. Augustine Prep boys soccer win over Atlantic County Institute of Technology on Tuesday night in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Anthony Libero had five saves for the St. Augustine (8-2) shutout. The Hermits are the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11.
Niko Rzotkiewicz made 13 saves for Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
Pleasantville 10,
Holy Spirit 1
Pleasantville was led by Melvin Casco with four goals and two assists. Elmer Barahona had three goals and an assist.
Jeff Degadillo, Daniel Licona and Josue Flores had a goal each. Licona also had an assist.
Randy Monroy made five saves.
Johnny Flammer scored for Holy Spirit.
Buena Reg. 3,
Cape May Tech 2
Buena Regional improved to 4-7 with nine shots on goal.
Cape May Tech (4-5) was led by Zach Kershaw and Scotty Wiltshire with a goal each.
Luke Rullo made an assist. Lucas Gehring had four saves.
Pilgrim Academy 3,
Solid Rock Christian 0
Geon Smallwood, Thomas Caselli and Jaemen Kang scored a goal each.
David Seary had two assists. Smallwood had one.
Eric Jelinski made five saves for the shutout.
Wildwood Catholic 10,
St. Joseph 2
Wildwood Catholic was led by Sean Dougherty with five goals.
Connor Farrell had two. Jimmy Kane, Tommy Bolle, Scott Fiore, Ben Church and Fritz Carlens-Loracle had one each.
Tyler Cruz made eight saves.
From Monday
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Justin Ruffino and Sean Monteith each scored twice for Pitman (7-2). Evan Mitchell had three assists. RJ Johnson made three saves.
Alessandro Sanzone made 10 saves for the Warriors (0-7-1).
Lacey Twp. 0,
Brick Memorial 0
Both teams took eight shots on goal. Ryan Fitzgerald made the saves for Lacey Township (4-4-3).
Richard Kijack had the saves for Brick Memorial (3-4-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.