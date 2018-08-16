The football coach says he's had no better athlete. The basketball coach says he's had no harder worker. The volleyball coach at Southern Regional (N.J.) High School says Mike Gesicki only played the sport two months each year but carried them to two state titles and two state runner-up finishes.
"He was dominant when he arrived as a freshman and Player of the Year in New Jersey volleyball as a senior," said his coach, Eric Maxwell.
Here's the kicker:
"I never even played volleyball until high school," Gesicki said.