The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat Bridgeton 74-49 in a nonconference game in Bridgeton on Friday.
For the Warriors (18-6), Diante Miles scored 23. Omarian McNeal and Seamus Fynes added 13 each. Karl Brown finished with 12. Max McGrath (7), Ernie Troiano (3), Dom Troiano (2) and Greg Mitchell (1) also scored.
Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton (5-19) with 27 points. Deshawn Mosley and Ladarian Armstead contributed six each. Angel Smith (4), Dallas Carper (2), Jacob Mahon (2) and Justin Garner (2) rounded out the scoring.
Wildwood: 19 19 4 32−74
Bridgeton: 9 10 4 26−49
From Thursday
No. 6 Wildwood Cath. 66,
Middle Twp. 44
Jahlil White led Wildwood Catholic (17-7) with 17 points. Martin Anguelov added 16, and Taj Thweatt finished with 12. David Zarfati (8), Jacob Hopping (7) and DaSean Lopez (6) also scored.
Jeremiah Camacho scored 16 for Middle Township (10-13). Torey Harris contributed seven. Matt Marino and Miles Sapp had six each. Charlie McNeal III (5), Ben Harris (2) and Kiyel Flanders (2) rounded out the scoring.
W.C.: 18 13 22 13−66
Middle: 8 14 8 14−44
Oakcrest 45,
GCIT 43
Angel Casanova and Tayvion Gray scored 12 each for Oakcrest (6-15). Jahlil Kearney added eight and Nissim Respes contributed six. Mike O’Brien and Alijah Reeves had five and two, respectively.
GCIT fell to 15-9.
Oakcrest: 13 14 9 9−45
GCIT: 9 4 15 15−43
Absegami 71,
Cape May Tech 61
Devin Andermanis led Absegami with 21 points. Andrew Baldino and Omar Nunez added 12 each. Kashim Durham finished with 11, and Mike Fitten had five.
Dylan Devecchio scored 25 for Cape May Tech. Devon Roach scored eight.
Girls basketball
Oakcrest 51,
LEAP 35
Nay Nay Clark led Oakrest with 18 points. Nephtalie Dorce tied the Falcons record with six 3-pointers for 18 total. Ellie Demasthenes added four, and Izabella Williamson had three.
LEAP: 4 9 11 11−35
Oakcrest: 10 11 17 13−51
Hammonton 47,
Buena Reg. 15
Jada Thompson led Hammonton with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. Emma Peretti finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Khristina Washington added 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. Giada Palmieri (3) and Ava Divello (2) also scored.
Krissy Masentoff scored six for Buena. Hailey Carano had three. Mya Williams, Karley Jacobs and Barbara Mobley added two apiece.
Buena: 1 8 6 0−15
Hammonton: 9 17 10 11−47
Donovan Catholic 54,
Southern Reg. 46
Tatjana Tatar scored 17 for Donovan Catholic. Jordyn Keating added 14. Olivia Conroy finished with 12. Isabelle Kenmure (5), Mackenzie Kopf (4) and Karoline Jaruseviciute (3) also scored.
Kaela Curtin scored 24 for Southern. Sam Del Rio added 11, and Sarah Lally added seven. Summer Davis (2) and Cuinn Deely (2) also scored.
D. Catholic: 9 7 19 19−54
Southern: 9 12 10 15−46
From Thursday
Williamstown 55,
Ocean City 51
Jilonne Daley scored 18 for Williamstown. Danielle Jeffreys added 17, and Madison Miskar added 12. Other scorers were Ava Eberly (3), Kayla Dougherty (3), Cailey Appenzeller (1) and Juliana Green (1).
Abbey Fenton scored 13 for Ocean City. Emma Finnegan scored 10. Avery Jackson and Stephanie Carey added eight apiece. Marlee Brestle (6), Lauren Mirsky (4) and Delaney Lappin (2) also scored.
OC: 12 15 12 12−51
Will.: 11 12 20 12−55
