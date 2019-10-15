The Millville High School boys soccer team scored in the second over time en route to a 3-2 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Tuesday.
Josh Dion, Treshan Stevenson and Michael Ciccio each scored for the Thunderbolts (9-4). Nate Goranson made three saves.
Troy Genaro and TJ Shoffler each scored for the Caper Tigers (4-10). Braden Brojakowski had one assist. Mark Ryan made seven saves.
ACIT 5,
Bridgeton 4
George Nomah led ACIT (7-8) with two goals. Josuan Medina had one goal and an assist. Lasana Konneh and Axel Mayren had a goal each. Niko Rzotkiewicz made six saves.
Rodrigo Ponce scored two goals for Bridgeton (6-11). Victor Salas and Ya’sir Dawkins scored a goal each. Felipe Ruiz had seven saves.
Cumberland Reg. 10,
Gloucester 0
Jacob Bodine led the Colts (9-7) with three goals and three assists. Justin Bennett had three goals and two assists. Jason Angel scored once and had an assist. Brett Hanaoka, Jair Angel and Miguel Flores each scored once. Kevin Baran had an assist. Chad Mathias made two saves.
David Olakanmbi made 10 saves for Gloucester (0-14).
Hammonton 2,
Penns Grove 0
Thomas Dawson scored both goals for the Blue Devils (5-8-1). William Riley made four saves in the shutout.
Mirac Sahin made six saves for Penns Grove (6-9).
Kings Christian 3,
Atlantic Christian 1
Cael Magill, Will Dozier and Hunter Bell had a goal each for Kings Christian. Ben Noble scored for Atlantic Christian. Mark Rosie made 11 saves.
Pilgrim Academy 6,
Cumberland Christian 0
David Seary scored three goals and had an assist for the Pioneers (12-2). Geon Smallwood scored twice and an assist. Braeden Strand scored once. Charlie Baehner and Micah Remlein each had an assist. Eric Jelinski made three saves for the shutout.
Absegami 5,
Holy Spirit 1
Absegami moved to 6-7-1.
Christian Kalinowski scored the lone goal for Holy Spirit (4-9).
Sean Kane had seven saves.
From Monday
Millville 1,
Bridgeton 0
Calen Cuesta scored for Millville (8-4) on an assist from Josh Dion. Nate Goranson made nine saves.
The Bulldogs fell to 6-10.
Lacey Twp. 3,
Raritan 2
Michael Cyphers led the Lions (8-5-3) with two goals and an assist. Kody Besser scored once and an assist. Anthony Leporino made five saves.
Connor Smith scored both goals for Raritan (6-7). Gavin Hersey made two saves.
