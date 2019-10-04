Millville High School’s Casey Etter scored the winning goal midway through the second half to give the Thunderbolts field hockey team a 2-1 win over host Ocean City on Friday.
The win put Millville in a tie with O.C. for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference lead. Millville improved to 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference. Ocean City, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11 and the defending conference champion, fell to 10-4 overall and 9-1 American. Millville’s only loss was 3-1 to Ocean City on Sept. 11.
The win also gives Millville coach Claudia McCarthy her 597th career win. McCarthy, Etter’s grandmother, has been the Thunderbolts’ coach since 1971. Millville’s next three games are all on the road, against Vineland on Monday, Atlantic City on Tuesday and Absegami on Thursday.
“They played with heart and were determined to play their best,” McCarthy said of her team. “All the coaching and their hard work paid off.
“It’s (the conference) not over and we have some tough games coming up, but at least we tied it.”
Etter, a junior, took a pass from Alicia Slimmer and broke a 1-1 tie with her 21st goal of the season. Jorja Hibschman made it 1-0 on a corner with 13:27 left in the first half, and Jaylene Williams assisted.
O.C.’s Chloe Prettyman tied it at 1-1 in the third minute of the second half, and Meredith Moon assisted.
Alyssa McIsaac had 13 saves for Millville, and O.C.’s Nora Bridgeford had three saves.
