MILLVILLE — The Millville High School field hockey team, led by defenders and goalie Alyssa McIsaac, stopped the aggressive Shawnee offense every time Wednesday in their South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game.
The host Thunderbolts had chances too, and scoring leader Casey Etter fired in the game's only goal to give Millville a 1-0 victory.
Millville (16-1-1), the fourth seed and ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, travels to top-ranked Eastern Regional (18-1) at 2 p.m. Monday for a South Jersey Group IV semifinal game. Eastern beat Cherokee 5-2 Wednesday in another quarterfinal. Shawnee, the fifth seed, and like Eastern a member of the powerful Olympic Conference, fell to 13-5-1.
Millville coach Claudia McCarthy, in her 49th season, has a career record of 603-233-120. But she had never beaten Shawnee until Wednesday.
After speaking with her team, McCarthy went down the line and gave the players each a high five.
"They played their hearts out," McCarthy said of her team. "They were determined. They stopped them, even when they were in the circle and there were scoring threats. They were there. They were always there to send that ball out of the circle. I told them they never cease to amaze me. We put this team together during the season, and they have gone above and beyond my expectations."
Etter quickly took the ball up the right side in the 44th minute and sent a rocket into the left corner for the game's only goal. The junior forward has 34 goals this season.
"It was in the moment," said Etter, a 16-year-old Millville resident and McCarthy's granddaughter. "I didn't know if it would go in, but I hit it as hard as I could and gladly it went in.
"We hustled every time to every ball and worked as a team."
Shawnee totaled 12 corners, including five in the last seven minutes, but the Thunderbolts, including Jaylene Williams, Jorja Hibschman, Alicia Slimmer, Shauntazia Cornish, Kayla Grablow, Tamiya Bryant and Stella Sheppard, kept blocking the rushes and moving the ball upfield. McIsaac made nine saves.
"I was definitely nervous sometimes because I couldn't see with players in front of me," said McIsaac, a 17-year-old senior and Millville resident. "A lot of my defenders had saves that could have been goals. But I put my heart on the field, I gave it my all."
Williams, the defensive leader, constantly sent the ball downfield, often by lofting it.
"We stopped them by playing as a team and making sure we were out of our goalie's way, so she could see," said Williams, a 16-year-old junior from Millville. "We just kept our sticks down the whole time and worked together."
Shawnee goalie Katie Fricke had two saves.
"I think the game was a hard-fought battle," Shawnee coach Renee Toliver said. "I think in the first half we really dominated, but we couldn't capitalize on scoring. I thought we had chance after chance and just didn't finish. And Millville is a very good team. They were aggressive, athletic, and they're fast."
Eastern, which beat Shawnee 5-3 and 10-0 this season, has won the state Group IV title 20 consecutive years.
"Again there's another team that I have never beaten," McCarthy said. "Hopefully we can get a couple goals and get ahead, but it's going to be challenging."
