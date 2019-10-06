A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
FOOTBALL
1. Williamstown (1) 5-0
2. Shawnee (2) 5-0
3. Lenape (3) 4-1
4. West Deptford (5) 4-0
5. St. Augustine Prep (7) 2-3
6. St. Joseph (8) 4-1
7. Penns Grove (9) 5-0
8. Toms River North (4)
9. Highland Regional (UR) 4-1
10. Donovan Catholic (UR) 5-0
11. Mainland Regional (UR) 5-0
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Reg. (1) 12-1
2. Camden Catholic (2) 9-1
3. Bishop Eustace (3) 9-1
4. West Deptford (4) 14-0
5. Kingsway Reg. (5) 12-0-1
6. Southern Reg. (6) 12-1
7. Millville (UR) 10-1
8. Clearview Reg. (10) 10-2-1
9. Ocean City (7) 10-4
10. Haddonfield (8) 9-2
11. Cinnaminson (11) 11-2-1
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Ocean City (1)
2. Cherry Hill East (2)
3. Haddonfield (4)
4. Southern Regional (3)
5. Cherokee (UR)
6. Kingsway Regional (5)
7. Washington Township (6)
8. Haddon Township (7)
9. Jackson Memorial (8)
10. Haddon Heights (10)
11. Lenape (11)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Haddonfield (1)
2. Kingsway Regional (2)
3. Shawnee (3)
4. Southern Regional (4)
5. Cherry Hill East (5)
6. Clearview (6)
7. Paul VI (10)
8. Toms River North (7)
9. Mainland Regional (8)
10. Ocean City (11)
11. Eastern (9)
BOYS SOCCER
1. St. Augustine (1) 10-2
2. Clearview (2) 11-0-1
3. Kingsway Regional (5) 8-2
4. Jackson Memorial (3) 11-2
5. Delran (4) 8-3-1
6. Egg Harbor Township (8) 11-2
7. Oakcrest (6) 9-1
8. Washington Township (11) 7-4-1
9. Cherry Hill East (UR) 6-3-3
10. Eastern (10) 6-3-2
11. Southern Regional (7) 8-2-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern (1) 13-0
2. Shawnee (2) 9-2
3. Washington Township (3) 9-3
4. Delsea Regional (4) 12-0
5. Jackson Memorial (5) 13-0
6. Millville (6) 11-0
7. Rancocas Valley (7) 10-1-1
8. Ocean City (8) 12-1
9. Cinnaminson (9) 9-2-1
10. Toms River North (UR) 10-2-1
11. Haddonfield (UR) 8-3-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.