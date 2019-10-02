Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MILLVILLE — Second-half goals by Millville High School’s Jorja Hibschman and Casey Etter turned a pretty even field hockey game with Mainland Regional into a key 2-0 Millville victory Wednesday.
The Thunderbolts improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Mainland fell to 6-5 overall and 4-5 American.
The Millville win sets a conference showdown with host Ocean City at 4 p.m. Friday at Carey Stadium. Ocean City, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, is 8-0 in conference. Millville lost to O.C. 3-1 on Sept. 11 in Millville, but the Thunderbolts have won seven straight games since then and given up only two goals.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The victory was also Millville coach Claudia McCarthy’s South Jersey-leading 596th of her career.
Millville beat Mainland 5-1 on Sept. 9 in Linwood, but the Mustangs had eight corners Wednesday and their share of scoring opportunities. Millville had several chances, too, and Hibschman scored the game’s first goal at 12 minutes, 58 seconds into the second half. Etter added a goal off an assist by Alicia Slimmer with 1:39 left in the game.
“It was a tough game,” said Millville coach Claudia McCarthy. “We could not let up. They had lots of scary shots that were close. It could have gone either way with a different type of swing if they had scored first. There was a lot of stress and hard work and not letting up. I try to get my girls to stay on track and make sure they’re always backing everybody up.
“I want to give credit to my No. 11, Jaylene Williams. She does a lot on defense, and a lot of times she doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She can loft the ball 50 yards down the field and plays solid defense. We have somebody good at every level: Casey at forward, Jorja at mid and Jaylene is a great defender.”
Hibschman brought the ball down the right side in the game’s 33rd minute, and her shot beat Mainland goalie Michaela Brady. Hibschman has nine goals on the year.
“We knew this would be a tough game from the start because they’ve progressed throughout the season, said Hibschman, a 17-year-old senior and Millville resident. “We knew we had to work really hard and really want it.”
Etter, McCarthy’s granddaughter, scored her 20th goal of the season from a few feet inside the circle to make it 2-0.
Millville goalie Alyssa McIsaac made 12 saves to record her fourth shutout in a row and seventh of the season.
“There were a lot of tough saves,” said McIsaac, a 17-year-old senior and Millville resident. “Coming in, I had a mindset that you really have to push yourself. Honestly, some shots were like scary but I just had them, and it was just an amazing game.”
It’s only mid-season in the American Conference, but McCarthy knows the Ocean City game is important.
“They’re undefeated (in the conference), and we have one loss,” McCarthy said. “If we can win the game, we have a shot to win the conference. We’re excited.”
Brady made 13 saves, including a big stop in close on Slimmer a minute before Hibschman’s goal.
“I definitely think we played a more consistent game across the board against them this time,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “We just weren’t able to capitalize when we had the ball in our offensive circle. We had a lot of corners, and their (Millville) defensive corners are great. They come out, and we weren’t able to execute and get our shots off today.”
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Millville vs Mainland Field Hockey
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.