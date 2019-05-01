The Millville High School girls lacrosse team edged Atlantic City in a game that featured a total of 39 goals.
The Thunderbolts won 22-17 in a Cape-Atlantic League game Wednesday.
Casey Etter led Millville (6-7) with nine goals and three assists. Kylie Giordano scored five goals, and Kelsey Andres scored four for the Thunderbolts.
For Atlantic City (2-7), Catherine Agostini had a game-high 12 goals. Megan Dougherty had three goals and two assists and Mackenzie Smith had two goals and two assists for the Vikings.
Marlboro 14,
Lacey Twp. 9
Claudia Schreier led Lacey (3-10) offensively with seven goals and an assist. Abigayle Sinibaldi and Kayleigh Flanegan scored a goal each and Sydney Koch made five saves in net for the Lions.
Marlboro; 9 5—14
Lacey; 3 6—9
Mainland 13,
Holy Spirit 2
Casey Murray led Mainland (8-5) with four goals and an assist. Julianna Medina netted a hat trick for the Mustangs with three goals and two assists. Five other Mainland players scored goals.
Holy Spirit fell to 4-10.
Absegami 11,
Cedar Creek 0
Haleigh Schafer led Absegami with four goals and three assists. Liz Picardi had a hat trick with three goals and an assist and Kelly Askins scored two goals and one assist for the Braves.
Autumn Finnegan made two saves in net for Cedar Creek.
Absegami; 8 3—11
Cedar Creek; 0 0—0
Ocean City 15,
Our Lady of Mercy 3
Morgan Pizagno, Ava Auwarter and Danielle Donoghue all scored two goals each for Ocean City (12-2). Anna Devlin led the Red Raiders with three assists and Abbey Fenton made three saves in net.
For OLMA (6-8), Adrianna Dodge scored two goals and Anissa Serafine scored one.
OC; 8 7—15
OLMA; 1 2—3
Southern Reg. 17,
Long Branch 1
Cade Johnson and Nick Stankus scored hat tricks for Southern Reg (10-2). Stankus also added three assists. Ajani Steverson had two goals and two assists for the Rams and Luke Maul made five saves in net.
Long Branch 0 0 1 0—1
Southern 4 8 1 4—17
Boys Lacrosse
Ocean City 18,
Vineland 0
Seventeen different players scored goals for Ocean City (13-1). Tommy Schutta was the only Red Raider to score more than one goal, finding the net twice and adding an assist. Goals were also scored by Christian Kuhn, Trent Laveson, Jake Schneider, Noam Levy-Smith, Marty Cattie, Brady Rauner, Zac Clark, JP Patella, Drew Brooks, Dan Ireland, Vinnie Gullo, Alex Berardis, Jacob Wilson, Mike Gray, Tevon Belgrave and Ori Levy-Smith.
Vineland 0 0 0 0—0
O.C. 10 3 4 1—18
Oakcrest 12,
Middle Twp. 0
Ryan Liberty scored half of Oakcrest’s goals with six. Jake Angier added four goals for the Falcons. Ethan Nelson and Colin Veltri also scored.
For Middle Twp., Miguel Abarca-Vargus made five saves in net.
Middle Twp 0 0 0 0—0
Oakcrest 6 4 2 0—12
Lower Cape May Reg. 14,
Egg Harbor Twp. 13
Trey Mcgrail scored five goals from LCMR (9-3). Chuckie Magill had three goals and two assists and Branden Smith had two goals for the Caper Tigers. Melik Nebbagui also scored two goals.
