The Millville High School girls indoor track and field team claimed its first ever state Group IV relay title Wednesday at the Toms River Bennett Center.
The Thunderbolts finished the day with a team score of 48 points. The next best team, Ridge High School, had 28.
Millville won the sprint medley and 4x400 relays.
The winning medley team was Raelynne Miller, Bryanna Craig, Ciera Bowman and Malea Broome, finishing in 4 minutes, 17.37 seconds. It was the fourth-best time in the state this season.
Miller and Craig joined Brionah Patterson and Zaniah Bowman on the 4x400. Their winning time was 4:05.49 and was the eighth-best time in the state.
Craig, Patterson, Broome and Leah Ellis had a second-place finish in the shuttle hurdles (31.93). That time was also good for second-best in the state.
The Bolts also had a runner-up finish in the high jump with a tandem total of 10 feet. Craig and Kenny’a Dunns each had jumps of 5-00 in the final.
In boys Group III, Hammonton’s Robert Gardner won the pole vault final with a jump of 12-06.
BOYS
4x200 relay— Non-Public B: Holy Spirit 1:35.49 (2nd); Group III: Bridgeton 1:34.82 (3rd); 4x400 relay— Non-Public B: Holy Spirit 3:36.21 (2nd); Group II: Pleasantville 3:28.82 (2nd); 4x800 relay— Group II: Pleasantville 8:16.64 (3rd); high jump— Non-Public A: Joseph Bartolozzi (St. Augustine) 5-08 3rd; shot put— Group II: Jonathan Makar (Pinelands Reg.) 46-10 2nd; pole vault— Group IV: Josh Cohen (Egg Harbor Twp.) 13-06 2nd; William Ramos (Vineland) 13-06 3rd; Group III: Robert Gardner (Hammonton) 12-6 1st; distance medley relay— Group II: Pleasantville 10:59.11 (3rd); sprint medley relay— Group III: Absegami 3:46.58 (2nd).
GIRLS
4x200 relay— Group III: Millville 1:45.91 (3rd); 4x400 relay— Group IV: Southern Reg. 4:06.43 2nd; 4x800 relay— Group III: Ocean City 10:15.15 (3rd); shot put— Group III: Madison Horahan (Lacey Twp.) 35-7.25 3rd; Group II: Elizabeth Makar (Pinelands Reg.) 37-7.25 3rd; Non-Public B: Julia Bannon (Holy Spirit) 29-10 3rd; shot put relay— Group III: Millville 69-09.5 (3rd); pole vault— Group IV: Maria Mezzo (Southern Reg.) 10-6 2nd; distance medley relay— Group III: Ocean City 12:49.73 (3rd).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.