Hunter Sibley respects the Iona College baseball program and appreciates everything it has given him over the last two years.
But the 2018 Millville High School graduate and right-handed pitcher wanted a change of scenery.
Sibley is transferring from Iona to Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. He made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.
Both are NCAA Division I programs.
“I’m really going to miss the guys there at Iona,” said Sibley, 19, of Millville. “The coaching staff is amazing. But I really wanted something different. Something that Iona doesn’t really have right now. I really wanted to move on.”
Another reason Sibley transferred is because he wanted to be further away from home. Iona is located in New Rochelle, New York, 150 miles north of Millville. Coastal Carolina is more than 500 miles south.
“Every once and awhile I would come home for the weekend and stuff like that,” Sibley said. “I just really kind of wanted to get away and grow and be my own person.”
Iona went 3-13 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the college season. Sibley praised second-year coach Paul Panik and pitching coach J.T. Genovese.
Sibley was named to the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie team in 2019.
“I’m truly going to miss those guys,” Sibley said about Panik and Genovese. “They’ve been great and helped me a lot in my career. They also understand me moving on to try to better myself.”
Coastal Carolina, which competes in the Sun Belt Conference, went 11-5 under 25th-year coach Gary Gilmore before the pandemic ended the college season.
The Chanticleers captured a national championship in 2016. The program has appeared in the regional tournament 16 times since 2001.
Sibley, who will be at Coastal Carolina for the next three seasons as he is picking up the fifth-year option, will have to sit out next spring after switching between Division I schools.
But that might actually benefit him.
Sibley underwent Tommy John surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, New York, on March 16. He drives to HSS once per week to meet with a physical therapist and does exercises at home.
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard recently had Tommy John surgery at the HSS location in West Palm Beach, Florida, which Sibley was proud to mention.
He said the recovery process is going well.
“I’m not going to be rushed,” Sibley said about sitting out next season. “I’m going to have time to go my own pace, while trying to get better and stronger and be the best pitcher I can be when I get back on the mound.“
As a senior at Millville, Sibley was 5-0 with a 2.21 ERA. He struck out 52 in 312/3 innings and led the Thunderbolts (11-8) to the South Jersey Group IV playoffs. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
“He was one of the top two-way players we ever had at Millville,” said former Millville coach Roy Hallenbeck. The longtime coach stepped down in September after 21 seasons.
“As an ace on the mound and a position player and a big bat in the lineup, he’s right there on the top of the list as the best two-way guys I ever coached,” said Hallenbeck, who also coached 2009 Millville graduate and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout.
Hallenbeck added that, once Sibley is healthy, he will be dangerous for Coastal Carolina because of his versatility as a starter, reliever or closer.
“He’s got some of the most electric stuff I’ve ever been around,” Hallenbeck said. “He is a super competitor. He’s even a better person as he is a baseball player. I’m happy and really excited for him.”
Sibley wants to bring his energy to Coastal Carolina and win another national championship. He will major in sociology with a concentration in criminology.
“The campus is amazing, the weather is beautiful and most importantly, the baseball team has a blue-collar mentality,” Sibley said. “After talking with (pitching) coach (Drew) Thomas and coach Gilmore, they have everything I want in the program and then some.”
