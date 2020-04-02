Mahogany Wheeler describes herself as a generous and kind person.
The Millville High School softball senior carries that personality onto the field. But her mindset has always been to compete with more intensity than her opponents.
“As an athlete, I am very determined and very passionate with what I do,” said Wheeler, 18, of Millville. “I love the game.”
Last season, Wheeler was a first-team Press All-Star. She struck out 105 in 114 innings and had a 17-2 record. She hit nine home runs, nine doubles and drove in 35 runs for the Thunderbolts.
Wheeler led Millville (19-3) to the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title and the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.
Wheeler lives with her father, Duane Wheeler, mother, Lashara King, and her 7-year-old sister, London Wheeler.
“My dad has always told me that when you step between those lines, you are no longer a girl, if that makes any sense,” Wheeler said, who began playing softball when she was 9 and now plays year-round.
“It just means you’re a softball player and nothing else. You leave your heart on the field and give everything 110%.”
Wheeler will continue her softball at Ramapo College, where she will major in biology with the aim at becoming a dental hygienist.
She also received interest from Stockton, Rowan, Stony Brook and Fairleigh Dickinson.
In a telephone interview Wednesday morning, Wheeler discussed several topics, including how she is dealing with the possibility of her senior season being canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On her decision to attend Ramapo College
“I went to a lot of campuses, D-Is and D-IIs. Ramapo is D-III, but the second I arrived at the school — well people said that you would know the college you want to go to, because you would just get a feeling — and without even walking on campus and seeing the softball field and the coach (Bridgette Quimpo) and knowing how I want to be coached, I just knew that was the college I wanted to go to.
“And a lot of the friends that I grew up playing softball with throughout the years went to D-III schools and would be my competition. So, I just feel for my last four years, I would love to play against the girls I’ve played with my whole life.”
On why she started playing softball
“Actually, at first, I didn’t want to play softball. I played tee ball with the boys for about two years. But my parents started to say I needed to play softball with the girls. But in my head, when I thought of playing softball, I thought that girls can’t play softball. They aren’t tough, or anything. But eventually my dad signed me up, and once I played I fell in love with it and never went to any other sport and never stopped playing.”
On her high school softball career
“Last year, I came into the season with the goal to win the (CAL American), which we accomplished. So that was great. But all through my high school career, my team was a big family. We have known each other for so long, and we played on different teams (growing up). But once we went to high school and we all practiced together and started winning games, we created a bond. My career has a lot to do with my hard work throughout the years, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team and coaches that I had.”
On how she is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly not playing her senior season
“It’s hard. There’s a lot of things that could’ve made a milestone in my high school career. But I know that at least I still have four more years to play the game. So, I mean I can be sad, but I can’t be too sad. There are seniors who have to hang up their cleats after the season, and I have four more years. It’s more sad for the others who are done playing the game.”
