Zach Minafo scored three goals to help Southern Regional High School ice hockey beat Central Regional 6-0 Monday in a Shore Conference interdivisional game.
Minafo scored the first, third and fifth goals for the host Rams (8-4) at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Christopher Laureigh scored twice, and Matt Leonard had one goal. Andrew Irwin and William DeStefano added two assists apiece, and Minafo, Jeff Leonard, Ryan High, Brooks Hradek and Josh Irwin each had one assist. Trey Mattern had 13 saves for the win. Central fell to 9-4-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.