Pleasantville High School indoor track and field members Makayla Sidles, Irvin Marable III, Gabriel Moronta and Xander Roberts with their medals at the New York City Armory on Saturday.

The Pleasantville High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams had strong days at the Marine Corps Invitational at the New York City Armory on Saturday.

Gabriel Moronta won the 800-meter in 1 minute, 54.4 seconds.

Irvin Marable won the sophomore 800 race in 2:00.6 and finished second in the mile (4:39). Xander Roberts was second in the 200 (23.7), and Makayla Sidles came in fifth in the 200 (27.1).

