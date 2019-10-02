Jordan Moyer won first doubles in a 5-0 Ocean City High School girls tennis win over Hammonton High School Wednesday in a South Jersey Group III match.
Jordan Moyer defeated Sophia Donio 6-1, 6-2.
Brynn Bowman took second singles over Lauren Picariello 6-1, 6-1.
Kate Carter won third singles against Krista Tzaferos 6-2, 6-0.
Emily Tumelty and Ashley Devlin won first doubles against Savanna Perry and Emily Walters 6-2, 6-0.
Cynthia Brown and Charis Holmes rounded out the win at second doubles over Olivia Falciani and Grace DeRosa 6-1, 6-0.
Ocean City, the fourth seed in South Jersey Group III, is 9-2. Hammonton, the 13th seed fell to 3-12. Ocean City plays Clearview in the second round on Oct. 7.
SJ Group III first round
(3) Mainland Reg. 4,
(14) Cherry Hill West 1
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Neli Dedkova C d. Khushi Thakkar 6-3, 6-4. Madi Hafetz M d Rosemary Villatoro 6-0, 6-2. Charlotte Walcoff M d Leann He 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d Abby Dubitsky and Cynthia Chang 6-1, 6-0. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala M d. Hannah Reich and Mandy Cai 6-0, 6-0.
Records—N/A.
Mainland Regional will play the winner of Central Regional vs. Gloucester Tech on Oct. 7.
SJ Group III first round
(5) Clearview 3,
(12) Absegami 2
At Clearview
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Carlee Cristella 6-2, 6-3. Emily Miscioscia C d. Olivia Hughes 7-6 (7-4), 7-5. Samantha Deeney C d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano A d. Grace D’Amico and Madeeha Fatima 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Richardson Heike and Ariana Rivera C d. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio 6-1, 6-0.
Records—Clearview 13-2, Absegami 5-9.
Clearview goes on to play Ocean City on Oct. 7.
SJ Group IV first round
(6) Vineland 5,
(11) Williamstown 0
At Vineland
Singles—Julia Holmes V d. Francesca Pavluk 6-3, 6-1. Krishna Patel V d. Leanna Chen 6-4, 6-2. Lily Fisher V d. Jayshalie Jennings 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Alexandria Chin and Irene Tantaros 6-1, 0-6, 1-0. Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall V d. Rowan O’Hara and Neisha Bayard 6-1, 6-3.
Records—Vineland 9-5, Williamstown 4-6.
Vineland will play the winner of Lenape vs. Cherokee on Oct. 8.
Southern Reg. 4,
Toms River North 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Jayna Dunwoody S d. Anna Strucki 6-0, 6-1. Ella Brown S d. Lindsay Carr 6-2, 6-3. Cristina Ciborowski S d. Emily Boland 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Sarah Pampalone and Gabby Bates S d. Hannah Kaufman and Rebecca Mendoza 7-5, 6-2. Julia Sarama and Kayleee Steiner T d. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg 6-4, 2-6.
Records—Southern 10-3, Toms River North 1-6.
Donovan Catholic 5,
Barnegat 0
At Donovan Catholic
Singles—Ava Cahill D d. Madison Linton 6-2, 6-2. Mara Stapleton D d. Lily Spagnola 6-3, 6-1. Emma Conroy D d. Paige Menegus 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hannah Braverman and Nicole Tarabocchia D d. Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker 6-1, 6-0. Katie Polo and Kylie Shuflat D d. Haley Jencik and Kiara Montanez 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Records—Donovan 11-1, Barnegat 8-9.
From Friday
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Jayna Dunwoody S d. Kaitlyn O’Connor 6-3, 6-3. Hannah O’Connor J d. Ella Brown 6-1, 6-2. Cristina Ciborowski S d. Milan Schillaci 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Sarah Pampaplone and Gabby Bates S d. Natalie Pearce and Megan Colaneri 6-3, 6-3. Tiffany Ortner and Erica Scheinberg S d. 6-1, 6-2.
Records—Southern 10-3-1, Jackson 1-5-1.
From Tuesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Charisse Tigrado C d. Emily Worster 6-0, 6-0. Jenna Crawford C d. Viktoria Simonsen 6-0, 6-0. Delaney Brown L d. Chloe Golebiewski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Tarani Flynn and Kat Pacheco 6-0, 6-2. Riley Sullivan and Sophia Levin L d. Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec 6-2, 6-0.
Records—Lower 10-3, Cedar 5-8.
Oakcrest 4,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
At Oakcrest
Singles—Grace Hamburg OLMA d. Saloni Garg 0-6, 3-6, 10-8. Sydney Groen Oakcrest d. Lia D’Orio 6-1, 6-0. Anshruta Chidananda Oakcrest d. Maris Horner 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep Oakcrest d. Jessica Haddad and Julie Andaloro 6-2, 6-1. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford Oakcrest d. Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli 6-4, 6-4
Records—Oakcrest 12-5, OLMA 6-6.
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Millville 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles—Sam Phung E d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Ema Cadacio E d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-3, 5-7, 14-12. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Jamie Theophall 6-3, 7-5, 10-6.
Doubles—Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall E d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-1, 7-6. Cecilia Munoz and Emma Lynch E d. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.
Records—EHT 12-2.
Ocean City 4, Mainland 1
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Khushi Thakkar 6-3, 6-2. Brynn Bowman O d. Madi Hafetz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Kate Carter O d. Charlotte Walcoff 3-6, 7-6, 10-3.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell 7-6 (8-6), 2-6. Cynthia Brown and Emily Tumelty O d. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Records—Ocean 8-2, Mainland 11-1.
