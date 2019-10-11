Casey Murray had a goal and two assists Friday in a 4-2 Mainland Regional High School field hockey win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Brooke Albuquerque had a goal and an assist for Mainland (7-7). Mara Beck and Ariana Dinofa had a goal each. Hannah Blake had an assist. Alex Pugliese-Conroy made 11 saves.
Katie Master led Atlantic City (7-6-1) with two goals. Hailey Broom and Megan Dougherty had an assist each.
Najay’e Albright had seven saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 1, St. Joseph 0
Kaitlyn Fallon scored in the first half for host OLMA (7-6-1), and Madison Franquet assisted. MeganRae Burke had four saves for St. Joseph (3-10-2).
Middle Township 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Lexie Frank and Kate Herlihy each scored in the first half for host Middle Township (14-2). Amber Howatt had five saves for the shutout. Gabbie Luko made nine stops for Cedar Creek (6-11).
From Thursday
Schalick 4,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Dominique Rodriguez led Schalick (14-1-1) with two goals.
Madison DuBois and Ava Trexler had one each. Juliana Donato had three assists. Calli Ellison made two saves.
Madeline Ott had 23 saves for Cumberland Regional (6-10-1).
