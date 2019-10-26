Casey Murray scored two goals and an assist to help Mainland Regional High School field hockey beat Cherry Hill West 3-1 Saturday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Brooke Albuquerque had a goal and an assist for third-seeded Mainland. Ariana Dinofa added an assist.
Gabriella Huegel scored for No. 6 seed Cherry Hill West. Jenna Rech made 13 saves.
The Mustangs will travel to second-seeded Ocean City for a semifinal game Tuesday.
S.J. Group III quarters.
(1) Clearview 10,
(8) Hammonton 0
Abby Vesey led Clearview (17-2-1) with five goals.
Darian DeLeo scored three goals and an assist. Ava Lomonaco and Grace Trovato had a goal each. Lomanco had an assist. Allie Palumbo had two.
Alexis DeRosa made 19 saves for Hammonton (5-14).
