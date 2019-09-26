Mainland Regional High School's Casey Murray scored five goals as the Mustangs field hockey team beat visiting Bridgeton 7-0 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game.
Hannah Blake and Brooke Albuquerque had a goal each. Blake, Ashley Smith and Julianna Medina had an assist each. Farley O’Brien made two saves.
Bridgeton’s Kiara Fuqua had 26 saves.
From Wednesday
Lower Cape May Reg. 3,
Cedar Creek 0
Reese Bracken scored all three goals for the Caper Tigers. Madi Schiffbauer had one assist. Makayla Hueber made eight saves.
Gabbie Luko made 16 saves for the Pirates.
Point Pleasant Boro. 3,
Barnegat 2
Point Pleasant Borough (10-0) had goals from Cassie Campbell, Jordan Carr and Maddie Jordan.
Campbell had an assist. Breanna Ruiz made four saves.
Madeline Schleicher and Shannon Schiverea scored for Barnegat (7-2-1). Patricia Tanola had 11 saves.
Lacey Township 8,
Lakewood 0
Camille Tomko led host Lacey (2-6) with two goals. Scoring a goal apiece were Sophia Leiter, Ellie Reid, Kaitlyn Sweeney, Samantha Glover, Alexis Warren and Kylie Scott. Alyssa Costello and Caroline Tomko each had two assists. Zury Aguilar made 16 saves for Lakewood (0-5).
Atlantic City 2,
Vineland 0
Katie Master had a goal and an assist for visiting Atlantic City (5-3-1) and Alicia McKenna had one goal. Megan Dougherty added an assist, and Najay’e Albright made three saves. Zareiah Jones made eight stops for Vineland (2-6).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.