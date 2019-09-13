Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci, #11, and Mainland’s Brandon Batz, #11, go up for a ball neither will catch in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto, #2, gets a pass off against Absegami’s Isaac Ingram, #34, in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland Regional quarterback Zack Graziotto runs the ball in the second quarter Friday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci holds up an interception in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Mike Ordille, #15, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci, #11, runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, #4, scores in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto, #2,runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci holds up an interception in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci, #11, runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland’s Jaquan Mace runs in the first quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci, #11, and Mainland’s Brandon Batz, #11, go up for a ball neither will catch in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto, #2,runs in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto, #2, gets a pass off against Absegami’s Isaac Ingram, #34, in the second quarter as Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ja’Briel Mace answered a crisp “no, sir” when asked if he was tired Friday night.
That’s the benefit of youthful energy.
The Mainland Regional High School freshman rushed 35 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the undefeated Mustangs beat Absegami 26-7 in a West Jersey Football League Independence game.
“He’s well above a freshman,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said, “with just his maturity on the football field and the way he approaches the game.”
The Mainland defense matched Mace’s effort. The Mustangs held Absegami to 3 rushing yards. Defensive end Brayden Pohlman made two tackles for a loss and was a constant presence in the Absegami backfield. The Braves changed their blocking scheme in the second half to try to contain Pohlman.
“We knew they were passing a lot,” Pohlman said. “We knew we had to get pressure on them. I like to say I’m one of the better (players), and I knew I had to show up tonight.”
Fans eventually filled the home and visiting bleachers at Absegami, which was one of the weekend’s most intriguing games. Mainland (2-0) is the defending division champion, and Absegami (0-1) finished last season on a four-game winning streak.
The game turned in Mainland’s favor late in the third quarter.
With the score 7-7, the Mustangs had the ball with fourth-and-1 at their own 49-yard line for a second straight possession.
On its previous possession, Mainland had been stopped on a fourth-and-1 play. One play after the defensive stop, Absegami quarterback Ray Weed threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wilkins to tie the game.
Smith didn’t hesitate to go for it again on fourth down.
“We have a lot of faith in our offensive line,” he said. “That’s why we went for it the second time.”
This time Mainland handed off to Mace, who followed blocking back Drew Demorat through a hole. Mace broke through the line and sprinted 51 yards to give Mainland a 13-7 lead with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I was so happy,” Mace said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to the house.’”
Mainand’s defense set up the Mustangs’ next touchdown. Senior linebacker DeMorat intercepted a screen pass and returned it 46 yards to the Absegami 18.
Five plays later, Mace scored on a 1-yard run to put the Mustangs up 19-6.
Mainland’s defensive game plan was to pressure Weed. The sophomore threw for 167 yards, but more often than not he was forced to scramble or quickly get rid of the ball.
“We couldn’t let Weed have time to pass the ball,” Smith said. “He’s too good. You saw when he did have time what he did to us.”
But as well as the Mainland defense played, Mace was the night’s primary story.
His high school career is off to an impressive start. The Somers Point resident ran for 99 yards and four touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Overbrook 35-0 in the season opener last week.
“He’s all in,” Smith said of Mace. “He’s a hundred percent in the weight room. He jumps in and jumps ahead of the older guys.”
Mace appeared no worse for wear after the game. He was soft spoken when speaking with reporters. He might be jumping ahead of others on the field, but he’s keeping things in perspective off it.
“There’s still more work to put in,” he said, “but I’m happy.”
FIRST QUARTER
MR — Mace 3 run (Panas kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Wilkins 40 pass from Weed (Silipinia kick)
MR — Mace 51 run (kick missed)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR — Mace 1 run (pass failed)
MR — Ordille 1 run (Panas kick)
Records: Mainland 2-0, Absegami 0-1
