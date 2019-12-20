Mya Pierson won two individual races to help Southern Regional High School girls swimming beat Toms River East 109-61 Friday in a Shore Conference A-South Division meet at St. Francis Aquatic Center.
Pierson won the 100 and 200 freestyle races in one minute and .81 seconds and 2:16.72 respectively. Mia Amirr won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.62. Abigail Malandro took the 50 freestyle and Kaylyn Iusan the 100 butterfly.
The Rams improved to 5-0.
Southern Reg. 109,
Toms River East 61
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Gianna Antinora) 2:05.21; 200 Freestyle—Mya Pierson S 2:16.72; 200 IM—Holly Butler T 2:30.84; 50 Freestyle—Abigail Malandro S 26.71; 100 Butterfly—Kaylyn Iusan S 1:08.81; 100 Freestyle—Mya Pierson S 1:00.81; 500 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague S 6:04.59; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Haley Skimmons, Jessica Paulillo, Kaylyn Iusan, Mya Pierson) 1:50.73; 100 Backstroke—Veronica Ruoff S 1:07.89; 100 Breaststroke—Mia Amirr S 1:18.62; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Kaylyn Iusan, Jessica Paulillo, Chloe Furlong, Abigail Malandro) 4:10.35.
Records—Southern 5-0.
Wrestling
From Thursday
Barnegat 78,
Overbrook Reg. 6
106—Dante Powell B by forfeit; 113—Jorge Ramos B by forfeit; 120—Stephen Bozella O p. Jason Meyers (1:35); 126—Miguel Sendecki B by forfeit; 132—Alizer Ruiz B by forfeit; 138—Anthony Cogliano B p. O (0:00); 145—Michael DiPianta B p Bryce Powell (3:45); 152—James Circle B by forfeit; 160—Matthew Giarratano B by forfeit; 170—Mason Bayer B by forfeit; 182—Noah Kurtz B by forfeit; 195—Rashidi Alleyne B p Alijah Alexander (4:25); 220—Ryan Buckley B by forfeit; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B by forfeit.
Lower Cape May Reg. 60,
Cedar Creek 11
106— John Hagaman C by forfeit; 113— Christian Douglass L p. River Aponte (1:38) 126— Mikey Castellano L tf. Thomas Prychka (4:54); 132— Wesley Tosto L md. Alec Murdock 16-6; 138— David Tosto L p. Oscar Perez (1:54); 145— Cam Leslie L p. Nimal Shah (2:33); 152— Austin Alcantara C tf. Eric Konczyk (5:27); 160— Christian Campanaro L p. Migel Perez (0:44); 170— Andrew Gallagher L d. Antonio Guercioni 11-5; 182— Jonas Lumbruno L p. Angel Martinez (0:20); 195— Connor Eckel L by forfeit; 220— Joelle Klein L p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam (3:27); 285— Matt Craig L by forfeit.
Records— Lower Cape May 1-0, Cedar Creek 0-1.
