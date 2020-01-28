Najee Coursey scored 20 points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 53-42 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Monday.
Kyree Tinsley added 12 points for the Pirates (7-6), who snapped their four-game losing skid. Isaiah Valentin scored seven, Elijah Smalls six, Mikey Stokes three, Brian Kurz three, Tyree Burrell two.
Tom Gault and Jordan Pierce each scored 11 for the Caper Tigers (5-9). Archie Lawler and Daymon Bencivengo each added nine, Jacob Bey two.
Lower Cape May:18 9 8 7−42
Cedar Creek:18 13 7 15−53
Gloucester Tech 52,
Hammonton 35
Aiden Ashe led the Blue Devils (4-9) with nine points. Nick Panagopoylos scored eight, Chris Torres five, Jaron Hill four, John Andoloro four, Mike Hamilton three, Ryan Barts two.
Josh Randall led Gloucester Tech (10-6) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Dougie Kritikson had 10 points and four rebounds.
Gloucester:1 19 23 9− 57
Hammonton:7 7 12 9−35
From Monday
Millville 76,
Schalick 46
Romaine Rhett had 18 points for the Thunderbolts (7-8). Colby Etter added 15. Jabre Kearney had 13. Jabbar Barriento scored nine, Randy Butler four, Nick Buonadonna three, Zameir Bryant three. Zyahir Pickett, Calem Bowman and Jay’vion Ball each added two.
Cesar Carrasco, Scott Ebner and Quasin Jackson each had 12 points for Schalick (3-11).
Schalick:5 13 23 5−42
Millville:19 16 23 18−53
No. 8 St. Augustine 76,
Egg Harbor Twp. 57
Matthew Delaney had 26 points for the Hermits (12-3), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Elamarko Jackson added 19 points. John Horner scored nine, Quinton Gormley six, Nick Leo five and Brendan Wescott three. Lucas Rooney, Keith Palek, Bradley Collott and Xaiver Ernest each had two.
The Eagles fell to 5-9.
Egg Harbor: 8 17 20 12− 57
St. Augustine:18 24 16 18−76
Holy Spirit 68,
Absegami 37
Christian Kalinowski scored six of his team-high 12 points as the Spartans (10-5) jumped to a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Holy Spirit extended its winning streak to three games. Jack Cella, Gavin Gillespie and Jaime Wilkins each had five. Eli Steward, Henry Rovillard and Jahir Smith each had four. Joe Glenn added two.
Andrew Baldino led the Braves (2-10) with 11 points. Deshun Hathaway scored six, Kashim Durham five.
Holy Spirit: 21 16 15 11−68
Absegami: 3 9 14 11−37
ACIT 91,
Vineland 78
James Waugh had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Red Hawks (9-5). Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann added 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Ja’maine Davenport had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Jermaine Charles had nine rebounds and four points. McRoodjerry Cesar had three points, three rebounds and two assists. Zaheer Owens scored five, Dylan Countouris three.
Yamere Diggs had a game-high 31 points for the Fighting Clan (4-9). Ryan Williams added 18, Syncere Gay 15, Jaden Machuca four, Justin Harper four, Azmir Kates three, Barry Turner two, Austin Shaw one.
ACIT:21 23 27 20−91
Vineland:10 17 23 28−78
Atlantic City 76,
Bridgeton 31
The Vikings, who improved to 12-3, won their 11th straight game. No further information was available for Atlantic City.
Jabril Bowman led Bulldogs (2-12) with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Antonio Sydnor had seven points and two rebounds. Domitris Mosley had four points, four rebounds and four steals. Angel Smith and Deshawn Mosley each had two points.
Atlantic City:20 26 17 13−76
Bridgeton:9 5 7 10−31
