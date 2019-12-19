Nay Nay Clark led the Oakcrest High School girls basketball team with 40 points in a 65-31 win over Camden on Thursday in a nonconference season opener.
Ma’nasiah Scott added seven points, and Jasmine LeClair had six for the Falcons (1-0).
Yasmin Johnson scored 15 for Camden (0-1).
Camden: 3 12 12 4−31
Oakcrest: 22 24 9 10−65
Wildwood Catholic 68,
Cedar Creek 28
Wildwood Catholic (1-0) was led by Marianna Papazoglou with 21 points. Gabby Turco added 17 and Lauren McCallion contributed 14.
Cedar Creek (0-1) was led by Jezlyn Cross with nine points. Gabbie Luko added eight and Jada Hill six.
Cedar Creek: 7 8 11 2−28
Wildwood Cath.: 25 12 19 12−68
Ocean City 52,
Millville 16
Marin Panico led Ocean City (1-0) with 13 points. Abbey Fenton, Emma finnegan and Megan Crawford had seven each.
Also scoring for the Raiders: Marlee Brestle (5), Lauren Mirsky (5), Avery Jackson (2), Katie Mazzitelli (4) and Stephanie Carey (2).
Shanajah Williams led Millville (0-1) with five points. Ailyn Perez and Naiaijah Ball scored three each. Rianna Talley and Gabi Micheaux contributed two each. Fatimah Owens scored one.
Millville: 2 6 3 5−16
Ocean City: 7 18 15 12−52
