Pleasantville High School football coach Kyle Klein wanted to get to work as soon as he took over the program in February.
Klein had never been a head coach and could not wait for the opportunity.
Much like the rest of the state, Klein and the Greyhounds were scheduled to start offseason workouts over the past few weeks. It was a chance for new coaches to build stronger relationships among players and staff members.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans have changed.
“It is an unfortunate situation,” said Klein, 26, of Ventnor City. “When I did get hired, we were training about three or four days a week. I was able to get to know most of the players then. But this is definitely a setback for our offseason training program.”
Klein, who previously served as an offensive assistant at Cedar Creek, takes over the program after Chris Sacco, who coached the Greyhounds for five seasons, stepped down after last season. Sacco guided Pleasantville to three straight playoff appearances and a 27-25 record.
Last season, Pleasantville (8-3) captured the West Jersey Football League United Division title, its first outright league title in 46 years, and advanced to its second consecutive South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Sacco accepted the Absegami head coaching position Feb. 10, the same day Klein was hired by Pleasantville.
Sacco, a guidance counselor at Absegami, is dealing with the types of adversity through the coronavirus crisis.
“Well, everything is uncertain right now,” Sacco said. “We told the players to focus on family and health. Hopefully this will end sooner rather than later. As much as you want to be out there right now, overall we need to focus on our well-being.”
About five times a week, Klein and the Greyhounds have a Zoom session that includes workouts, discussing plans for the upcoming season and time to just talk and bond as a team.
“This does throw a wrench into our team building and training this offseason,” Klein said. “But it hasn’t been impossible.”
Sacco and the Braves use Google Classroom for their workouts. The team also provides Sacco with some suggested steps to take going forward in the offseason.
“It’s really hard to tell right now until we all get out there together,” Sacco said. “They have some good ideas. It’s just not the same as being in the weight room, on the field and having day-to-day interactions with everyone.”
Klein opened Move More Sports in 2017, a sports performance facility in Egg Harbor Township, and worked with many South Jersey athletes, including those at Pleasantville.
“I was familiar with these kids already,” said Klein, a 2012 Atlantic City graduate. “But getting to know them even more made me more excited. I can’t put into words how excited I am for this season.”
So, because of that, meeting his current players isn’t his main concern, said Klein.
“The most challenging part is the incoming freshmen, the ones in eighth grade, who are on the fence about where they want to go,” Klein said. “I should be in middle schools right now talking to those potential kids about coming here (to Pleasantville). It has been tough to connect with them.”
Sacco, 34, had some meetings with potential freshmen prior to the pandemic, but he agreed that this “throws a hard ball” to the requirement process.
“Normally the winter and springtime is when you meet with those younger kids,” Sacco said. “It does make it more difficult.”
At Absegami, Sacco replaces Dennis Scuderi Jr., who stepped down in January after 12 seasons. Last season, the Braves finished 5-5 and qualified for the S.J. Group III playoffs.
Lower Cape May Regional hired Lance Bailey earlier this year after Brian Hindle stepped down after four seasons.
Tim Watson, the only coach in Cedar Creek's nine seasons, stepped down Thursday. The position has not been filled yet.
But each current coach anticipates a reunion with their players when the pandemic ends.
“Obviously we are in unprecedented times,” Sacco said. “We all want to be playing sports, but there are probably millions of other things going on in the kids' minds. We all need to focus on our health right now, and hopefully things improve soon and we will be back on the field.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.