THE PRESS FOOTBALL ELITE 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selcted by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. Williamstown (2) 3-0: Beat Millville 37-0
2. Lenape (8) 3-0: Beat Vineland 34-7
3. Camden (3) 3-0: Beat Paul VI 58-0
4. Holy Spirit (4) 2-1: Beat Camden Catholic 55-13
5. Shawnee (5) 3-0: Beat Hammonton 31-8
6. St. Augustine Prep (UR) 1-2: Beat St. Joseph 28-12
7. St. Joseph (1) 2-1: Lost to St. Augustine 28-12
8. West Deptford (6) 3-0: Beat Delsea Regional 41-12
9. Toms River North (7) 3-0: Beat Manalapan 42-40
10. Penns Grove (9) 3-0: Beat Paulsboro 42-26
11. Cedar Creek (UR) 3-1: Beat Absegami 48-20
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Ocean City (4)
2. Cherry Hill East (2)
3. Southern Regional (2)
4. Haddonfield (3)
5. Washington Township (UR)
6. Kingsway Regional (5)
7. Haddon Township (6)
8. Jackson Memorial (7)
9. Mainland Regional (9)
10. Haddon heights (UR)
11. Clearview (8)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Haddonfield (4)
2. Shawnee (10)
3. Southern Regional (3)
4. Kingsway Regional (1)
5. Cherry Hill East (2)
6. Toms River North (6)
7. Ocean City (8)
8. Mainland Regional (7)
9. Paul VI (UR)
10. Eastern (5)
11. Clearview (9)
BOYS SOCCER
1. St. Augustine (1) 5-1
2. Jackson Memorial (2) 8-0
3. Clearview (3) 8-0
4. Delran (4) 5-1-1
5. Kingsway Regional (6) 5-2
6. Washington Township (7) 5-2
7. Shawnee (8) 5-1-1
8. Oakcrest (UR) 6-0
9. Moorestown Friendds (UR) 5-1
10. Cinnaminson (10) 6-1
11. Egg Harbor Township (11) 6-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern (1) 8-0
2. Shawnee (2) 6-1
3. Washington Township (3) 5-2
4. Delsea Regional (5) 7-0
5. Jackson Memorial (UR) 8-0
6. Egg Harbor Township (10) 6-0
7. Millville (UR) 7-0
8. Rancocas Valley (UR) 6-1
9. Ocean City (4) 5-1
10. Haddonfield (6) 10-2
11. Barnegat (11) 6-0
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Regional (1) 6-1
3. Camden Catholic (3) 6-1
4. Bishop Eustace (4) 5-1
2. Moorestown (2) 7-1
5. West Deptford (5) 8-0
6. Ocean City (6) 6-2
7. Southern Regional (7) 7-1
9. Haddonfield (9) 6-2
8. Kingsway Regional (8) 7-0
10. Clearview Regional (10) 7-0
11. Shawnee (11) 4-2-1
