Derryk Sellers knows as president of the West Jersey Football League he has a near impossible job every two years.
He must supervise a league that provides a schedule that makes 95 schools happy.
“It’s probably one of the hardest assignments around,” Sellers said. “Every school has an issue. Everybody wants to have a schedule where they feel they’re competitive.”
The WJFL released its schedule for the 2020-21 seasons last week. The league consists of high schools from Mercer County to Cape May. The Cape-Atlantic League joined the WJFL in 2016.
The conferences that belong to the WJFL have input on the schedule. Each league has two representatives on a scheduling committee that works on the slate with league officers.
Schools can also appeal their schedules. Sellers said there were 11 appeals this year.
“You have to factor in everything,” said Sellers, who is also the athletic director at WJFL member Lindenwold. “We hash it out. We try the best we can to accommodate all the factors we have like size of school, power rankings, geography. One is not more important than other. You try to use all of them together.”
Not all CAL and South Jersey schools were thrilled with their 2020-21 schedules.
“The positives are you play a competitive schedule,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. “You get exposed to tough opponents in the season. It hardens you up.”
Some teams objected to the distance they would have travel for games. For example, Cedar Creek will have a home and home non-division games with Willingboro, which is about 45-mile trip. In addition to Willingboro, Cedar Creek is in a division with Woodrow Wilson, Camden, Winslow Township, Holy Spirit and Pleasantville.
Teams argue its hard for fans to get to games more than an hour away. It also makes it difficult to schedule junior varsity games. Those contests are usually played Mondays after school and parents and players don’t want to drive more than hour for one of those games.
“The negative is the travel,” Watson said. “We’ve had numerous (junior varsity) games we’ve had to drop (the past two seasons).”
CAL coaches also note that league schools are placed into several different divisions. Meanwhile, schools from leagues, such as the Colonial Conference, are basically kept together in the same divisions.
“We’ll play whoever,” Watson said, “but you wonder whose voices are being heard. I know it’s not easy, and I don’t envy the position that they’re in, but I think there could be a little more care and attention for the (Cape-Atlantic League) schools.”
The WJFL often places top teams in the same division. One of the toughest divisions in the state in 2020 and 2021 will be the WJFL American, which features Lenape, Shawnee, Williamstown, St. Augustine, Millville and Vineland.
“People should see (being placed in tough divisions) as a sign of respect for their programs,” Sellers said.
Tough divisions help prepare teams for the postseason. Last fall, Cedar Creek and Hammonton won sectional titles. St. Augustine advanced to the state Non-Public IV semifinals before losing on a last-second touchdown to St. Peter’s Prep – the state’s top team.
“We’re happy to be in the WJFL,” St. Augustine athletic director Mike Rizzo said. “I think we’re seeing the results of that schedule change in the postseason. The trade-offs between the some of the sacrifices you have to make are far outweighed by the positives for St. Augustine.”
The WJFL also gives scheduling relief to struggling programs.
Atlantic City went a combined 2-18 the past two seasons against one of the most difficult schedules in the state for any new Jersey public school. For 2020-21, the Vikings are in a division with rebuilding teams such as Cherry Hill East and Paul VI.
By allowing rebuilding teams to play each other, the league has allowed some schools to restructure their programs for the better. Vineland and Pleasantville both took advantage of WJFL schedules to jump start their programs. Both teams reached the South Jersey semifinals for the second straight season last fall.
“The West Jersey has saved football at some schools,” Sellers said.
The WJFL, like every other football league in the state, revises its divisions and formulates a new schedule every two years. No matter what the league does, there’s bound to be complaints in 2022 when the new schedule is announced.
“When you get the schedule,” Sellers said, “the first thing everybody looks at is their school. We have to look at 95 schools.”
