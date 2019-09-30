Niki Danz scored four goals to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School girl soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Lauren Baxter, Kyleigh Oberman, Alicia Page, and Megan Morgan each had an assist for the Eagles (8-2). Grace Baumgartel made 16 saves.
Rebecca Silipena made four saves for the Braves (5-4-1).
ACIT 4,
Lower Cape May 3 (2OT)
Arianna Young and Hailey Gould each scored twice for ACIT (4-8). Young had two assists. Gould and Hailey Haas each had an assist. Rosa Urtado made 11 saves.
Molly McGuigan scored and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (3-8). Chole Lawler and Jordan Dougherty each scored once. Joanna Bonney had an assist. Kiara Soto made five saves.
Brick Memorial 2,
Lacey Twp. 2 (2OT)
Katie Patterson and Kelly Weaver scored for the Lions (4-5-1). Stephanie Wollman, Cayli Bieleand and Juliana Rettino each had an assist. Nicole Coraggio made 17 saves.
Makenzie Fanning and Julia Truisi scored for Brick (1-7-2). Ashley Maribo made 13 saves.
No. 8 Ocean City 7,
Cedar Creek 0
Summer Reimet scored twice for the Red Raiders (10-1), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11 rankings. Faith Slimmer had four assists. Hannah Keane, Hope Slimmer, Kelsey White, Paige Panico and Aimee Altieri each scored once. Carly Reighard had an assist. Marissa Sampson made two saves. Abbey Fenton made one save.
Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves for the Pirates.
Holy Spirit 3,
Buena Reg. 0
Hailey Mastro scored twice for the Spartans (5-3). Meloday Pugliese scored once. Morgan Keil made six saves.
The Chiefs fell to 4-1-3.
Clearview Reg. 1,
Hammonton 0
Payton Foster scored for the Pioneers (5-5-2). Kaitlyn Pirrotta had the assist. McKenna Dalfonso made 10 saves.
The Blue Devils fell to 3-6-1.
Brick Twp. 2,
Barnegat 0
Erika Cameron and Reese Beggs each scored once for Brick (8-2-1). Sonja Andersen made four saves.
Angelica Laudati made 15 saves for the Bengals (8-2).
Triton Reg. 4,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
Brittany Boyle scored three goals for Triton (7-2-1). Alyssa Gargiulo had two assists. Sage Rowley scored once. Michaela Graham made four saves.
Brooke Callan made nine saves for the Villagers (9-3-1).
