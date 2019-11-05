Nina Casselberry had 10 service points, nine kills and seven aces to lead the eighth-seeded Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over 25th-seeded Science Park in a state Group II first-round game Tuesday.
The Pirates (18-6) won 25-11, 25-16.
It was the first state playoff win in program history.
Angelina Cox had 18 assists, two aces and a kill. Ella Crawford had four kills, three digs and an ace. Amanda Purdy added four kills. Casselberry also had a block.
Cedar Creek hosts ninth-seeded Indian Hills in the second round Thursday.
State Group II
first round
(31) Barnegat 2,
(2) Ramsey 1
The Bengals (13-10) won 26-24, 22-25, 25-19.
Barnegat will play the winner of 18th-seeded Sterling and 15th-seeded Madison in the second round Thursday.
(26) Voorhees 2,
(7) Pinelands Reg. 1
Voorhees won 14-25, 25-18, 25-23.
Sharon Benson led with 21 service points, nine aces, four kills, three digs and a block. for the Wildcats (20-10).
Allison Grotts added 23 assists, two kills, two digs, a block and a service point. Adrianna Dancisin had eight digs, seven service points, four aces, an assist and a kill.
Voorhees will play 23rd-seeded Cinnaminson in the second round Thursday.
(17) Hanover Park 2,
(16) Pleasantville 1
Hanover Park won 25-16, 20-25, 25-22.
Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 17 assists and 12 digs for the Greyhounds (18-7). Yancely Hernandez had 13 digs and nine kills. Shania Watkins had nine kills.
Hanover Park will play top-seeded Rutherford in the second round Thursday.
(23) Cinnaminson 2,
(7) Oakcrest 1
Cinnaminson (15-9) won 25-13, 19-25, 25-21.
Alison McAneney had 24 assists, 13 service points and four aces for Cinnaminson. Sierra Harris had seven service points. Maddy Thompson had seven kills and four service points.
The Falcons fell to 13-7. No further information was available for Oakcrest.
Cinnaminson will host 26th-seeded Voorhees in the second round Thursday.
Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
